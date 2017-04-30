Advertisement

Swedish municipalities want to fine snus, cigarette butt litterers

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
30 April 2017
17:18 CEST+02:00
littersnusenvironment

Share this article

Swedish municipalities want to fine snus, cigarette butt litterers
File photo: Hasse Holmberg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
30 April 2017
17:18 CEST+02:00
Several Swedish municipalities want to impose fines on people the throw cigarette butts and snus tobacco on to the ground.

But the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency (Naturvårdsverket) believes that more lenient methods will be just as effective, reports news agency TT.

Around 50 authorities have responded to suggestions for measures against littering put forward by Naturvårdsverket on request of the government.

Helsingborg Municipality has called for even minor littering to be punishable by fines, reports TT.

“It is illegal to litter, so we think it should be punishable by fining,” Elisabeth Lindkvist, development engineer with Helsingborg Municipality, told the news agency.

“If fines are not given on the spot then the effect of it being illegal is reduced,” said Lindqvist.

The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (Sveriges kommuner och landsting, SKL) is also among the 11 authorities that supports littering fines.

“It’s not just about the symbolic value, minor littering should also be fined,” Ann-Sofie Eriksson, section chief with SKL, told TT.

Almost 80 percent of litter thrown on the ground in Sweden is tobacco-related, according to a report by Keep Sweden Tidy (Håll Sverige Rent).

READ ALSO: Litter levels rising in many Swedish towns and cities: survey

This includes both cigarette butts and discarded snus, a powdered tobacco product that is placed under the top lip and is illegal in every EU country except for Sweden.

Johanna Ragnartz of Keep Sweden Tidy says that the current law on littering is unclear and should be made clearer – for example, by fining all forms of littering.

Exactly how fining would be implemented in practice is currently unclear, with catching someone in the act of littering not straightforward and police resources already stretched.

Naturvårdsverket has not proposed a method of imposing fines, but is aware that there is broad support for extending fines to tobacco and snus.

READ ALSO: Pensioner and son handed prison sentences for making illegal snus millions

But the authority also believes in the effectiveness of other methods such as information campaigns.

“We think it’s absolutely not okay to litter, but we don’t think that punishment gives the best result,” Emma Sjöberg, environmental lawyer with Naturvårdsverket, told TT.

Minister for the Environment Karolina Skog said that fining is just one of many measures that can be taken against littering, but declined to comment on whether it should be broadened.

“It is excellent that this issue has come on to the agenda and that awareness is increasing,” the minister told TT.

“In the end, this is a question of behaviour and our own responsibility as individuals,” she added. 

littersnusenvironment

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Professionals offer revealing career advice to Stockholm International School students

Did you know what you wanted to do with your life when you were 14 years old? Maybe – but probably not. But luckily students at Stockholm International School get career guidance from international CEOs, UN committee board members, foreign ministry officials, entrepreneurs, and more.

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Social entrepreneur: 'I learned early on that I was an outsider'

Related articles

Litter levels rising in many Swedish towns and cities: survey

Swedes worry about climate change and terrorism but not about war: poll

Pensioner and son handed prison sentences for making illegal snus millions

Swedish government wants new tax on airline tickets

Stockholm tied for world's least polluted capital: WHO

Snus as likely to cause type 2 diabetes as smoking, Swedes warned

The Swedes have made a jacket out of beans, wood and nuts
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,797 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Everything you need to know about the Swedish murder case that's stranger than fiction
  2. This is officially Sweden's best city for students
  3. Swedish local politician dies from Stockholm terror attack injuries
  4. In pictures: Get a sneak peek of Stockholm's new Viking museum
  5. Litter levels rising in many Swedish towns and cities: survey
Advertisement
Advertisement