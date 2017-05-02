Advertisement

Former Swedish PM Bildt worried Putin will 'take Trump for a ride'

The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 May 2017
12:43 CEST+02:00
politicsdonald trumpvladimir putinrussiausacarl bildtlast night in swedenxi jinping

Share this article

Former Swedish PM Bildt worried Putin will 'take Trump for a ride'
Former Swedish PM Carl Bildt (right) is concerned about Vladimir Putin's influence on Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP & Joakim Goksör/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 May 2017
12:43 CEST+02:00
Sweden's former prime minister and foreign minister Carl Bildt has expressed his concerns over how Vladimir Putin could influence Donald Trump, warning that the Russian leader may "take Trump for a ride".

Bildt made the comments in an interview with US news site Politico, pointing out that Putin is "to put it mildly, a somewhat more experienced player" than the US President, and adding that it will be interesting to see when the two meet for the first time "whether Putin will take Trump for a ride. That is not to be excluded".

The Swede highlighted the '10 minute history lesson' on China and Korea that Chinese leader Xi Jinping gave Trump in an April meeting, and noted that Putin is clearly "going to try to do the same thing in trying to influence a man who doesn't have very many core convictions. So that is still a point of worry where that ends up".

Bildt, an outspoken critic of Trump who once pondered what the American might have been smoking when he made his infamous "last night in Sweden" comments, told Politico that Swedes were both irked by the US President's attacks on the Nordic nation as well as entertained.

"People were appalled and then there was an element of sort of entertainment. They thought the man had gone bananas, one way or the other. They couldn't begin to understand it."

"It was a somewhat unsettling thing to see the president of the United States without any factual basis whatsoever lunge out against a small country in the way that he did," he added.

In February, Trump controversially suggested a serious incident had taken place in Sweden "last night", much to the confusion of Swedes, who wondered what he meant after an uneventful evening in the country.

The US leader later clarified that he was referring to a Fox News report which incorrectly claimed crimes like rape had risen sharply in the country after the 2015 refugee crisis.

READ ALSO: A closer look at the Fox segment on Sweden

politicsdonald trumpvladimir putinrussiausacarl bildtlast night in swedenxi jinping

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How Craft Academy is changing women's lives and careers

Sweden ranks among the best countries in the world in terms of gender equality. An exception is the tech industry, which still heavily dominated by men. One coding programme in Gothenburg and Stockholm is looking to change that statistic, one dedicated, passionate, hardworking woman at a time.

Professionals offer revealing career advice to Stockholm International School students

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Related articles

Swedes like Trump less than any other world leader

Russian radio spread 'fake interview' about mental health in Sweden

Swedish steel giant SSAB donated $10k to Trump's inauguration

Neo-Nazis to attend iconic Swedish political festival

Swedish personal data and ID documents being sold online: report

Sweden summons Russia envoy over reports of Chechnya anti-gay violence

Young Swedes becoming more politically engaged, but don't trust politicians: survey

'The Swedish model can continue to deliver'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,727 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden probes 'arson attack' on nation's largest Shiite mosque
  2. Anger in Sweden over neo-Nazis’ May Day march
  3. Spain arrests Swedish citizen on Peru’s behalf
  4. Sweden to end ID checks on trains from Denmark
  5. Suspect in Swedish family murder case 'can be' convicted: experts
Advertisement
Advertisement