Advertisement

Struggling Ericsson has credit rating slashed to 'junk'

The Local
news@thelocal.se
3 May 2017
11:20 CEST+02:00
ericcsonfinancestelecom

Share this article

Struggling Ericsson has credit rating slashed to 'junk'
Ericsson has been struggling with poor results in recent years. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
3 May 2017
11:20 CEST+02:00
Leading ratings agency Moody's has slashed Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson's credit rating from Baa3 to Ba1, meaning the firm's rating is now in the "non-investment" grade, also known as "junk".

The change is a product of the company's deteriorating financial performances and major restructuring it is currently undergoing. The outlook on the rating is "stable", per Moody's.

READ ALSO: Struggling Ericsson spends billions in bid to turn things around

"The downgrade of Ericsson's ratings reflects the anticipated negative impact on the company's operating earnings and cash flow in 2017 and 2018 due to rising restructuring charges and provisions, as recently announced by the company, leading to credit metrics that will no longer be commensurate with investment-grade ratings," Moody's Vice President Alejandro Núñez said in a statement.

The downgrade reflects negative "near and medium-term financial implications" that are anticipated to arise in 2017 and 2018 due to the company's recent strategic review announcement, Moody's elaborated.

READ ALSO: Ericsson makes expected hefty loss

Fellow ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has not yet followed suit, but also rates Ericsson at the bottom of the “investment grade” category with a negative outlook. Ericsson was previously downgraded to “junk” by S&P between 2002 and 2005. 

Ericsson reported a net loss of 10.9 billion kronor ($1.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2017, compared to a reported net income of 2.1 billion kronor in the first quarter of 2016.

In October 2016 it announced 3000 job cuts in Sweden, while it also fired then CEO Hans Vestberg that year following a falling share price and dropping profits.

ericcsonfinancestelecom

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

EU antitrust watchdogs raid Swedish telecom groups

Fresh debate for cheaper EU calls from Sweden

Swedish broadband 'priciest in Scandinavia'

EU roaming ban to up Swedes' phone bills

Ericsson shares fall despite profits hike

TeliaSonera posts bumper interim profit

Karimova loses Uzbek diplomatic immunity

Prosecutor seeks docs in TeliaSonera bribes case
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,739 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden probes 'arson attack' on nation's largest Shiite mosque
  2. Sweden to end ID checks at border with Denmark
  3. Anger in Sweden over neo-Nazis’ May Day march
  4. How is Sweden tackling its integration challenge?
  5. New medical marijuana prescription approved in Sweden
Advertisement
Advertisement