Advertisement

Swedish soldiers injured in Mali mortar attack

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
4 May 2017
09:02 CEST+02:00
unmaliarmed forcesförsvarsmaktensweden

Share this article

Swedish soldiers injured in Mali mortar attack
File photo of UN soldiers in Timbuktu, Mali. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
4 May 2017
09:02 CEST+02:00
Several Swedish soldiers were injured in a mortar attack in Mali on Wednesday, Sweden's Armed Forces (Försvarsmakten) have confirmed.

The troops were injured in an attack on UN peacekeepers in Timbuktu, with one hurt by glass shards and a further two suffering from smoke inhalation, Försvarsmakten explained in a statement. All are being treated by Swedish medical personal.

A soldier from a different nation was killed in the same attack.

Around 250 Swedish soldiers are stationed in Mali as part of the UN peacekeeping mission there, with the majority based at Camp Nobel alongside troops from several other nations. The Swedish soldiers are from Skåne’s P7 regiment.

The UN mission in Mali is considered its most dangerous peacekeeping deployment, with 116 of their soldiers killed by March this year in 72 different attacks.

Armed conflicts have been ongoing in northern Mali since 2012, when insurgent groups began a campaign against the country’s government for greater autonomy. The French military intervened in 2013, but sporadic fighting still occurs.

READ ALSO: Sweden eyes Mali peacekeeping mission

Last year Swedish soldiers in Timbuktu were caught up in a suicide attack, though none were injured.

unmaliarmed forcesförsvarsmaktensweden

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Online auctions 2017: design trends and insights from Barnebys

How has global demand for the most sought-after designers changed in last decade? A new report from leading art and auction search engine Barnebys reveals some surprising trends.

What international health plan best suits you?

Why you should go to Zagreb this summer

These are the Stockholm design gems you have to see

How Craft Academy is changing women's lives and careers

Related articles

Israel summons Swedish ambassador over support of UNESCO resolution

Swedish stats icon Hans Rosling awarded posthumous prize by UN

Body of kidnapped Swedish UN expert flown home from DRC

Swede kidnapped in DRC was investigating suspected massacre

Swede among two UN experts kidnapped in DRC

What you need to know about Swedish military service and dual citizenship

'Achtung! Fake news': Germany rebuts Sweden travel warning

Ten great don't-miss events in Sweden this spring
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,789 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden to end ID checks at border with Denmark
  2. How is Sweden tackling its integration challenge?
  3. New medical marijuana prescription approved in Sweden
  4. Struggling Ericsson has credit rating slashed to 'junk'
  5. Why Sweden now has English and Arabic speaking digital doctors
Advertisement
Advertisement