Advertisement

Recipe: How to make a Swedish rhubarb crumble

The Local
news@thelocal.se
5 May 2017
14:47 CEST+02:00
john duxburyswedish foodswedish lifestylerhubarb

Share this article

Recipe: How to make a Swedish rhubarb crumble
Rhubarb crumble. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food
The Local
news@thelocal.se
5 May 2017
14:47 CEST+02:00
A classic Swedish rhubarb crumble, rounded with vanilla sauce or ice cream - what more do you need?

Food writer John Duxbury adds some ginger and orange, wonderful partners to rhubarb, to this take on the classic Swedish rhubarb pie recipe. He also uses some nuts in the crumble. If you want a more traditional rhubarb pie then omit the nuts, ginger and orange zest.

Summary

Serves: six people

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Filling:

600 g (1 1/4 lb) rhubarb, cleaned and cut into 1 cm (½") long pieces

150 g (2 cups) caster (superfine) sugar

2 tbsp cornflour (corn starch)

1 thumb sized piece of ginger, peel and finely chopped

1 orange, zest only

butter or margarine for greasing dish

Crumble:

90 g (3/4 cup) plain (all-purpose) flour

60 g (3/4 cup) porridge (rolled) oats

1 tbsp caster (superfine) sugar

75 g (1/3 cup) cold butter, cubed

25 g (2 tbsp) almond flakes (silvered almonds)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 225°C (450°F, Gas 8, Fan 190°C).

2. Grease a 22cm (8”) diameter dish which is about 2½ cm (1 inch) deep.

3. Put all the ingredients for the filling in a large bowl and mix thoroughly then tip into the pie dish.

4. Mix the flour, oats and sugar in a large bowl.

5. Rub in the butter using your finger tips until it forms crumbs and starts to stick together.

6. Crumble the mixture loosely over the filling with your fingers, so that it leaves slight gaps and you can still see the rhubarb mixture underneath. (You might not need it all.)

7. Scatter a few flaked almonds on top and then bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.

8. Traditionally rabarberpaj is served with vaniljsås (vanilla sauce) but it also goes well with vanilla ice cream, whipped or clotted cream or crème fraîche.

Tips

• The colour is enhanced if you used forced rhubarb as it is redder and sweeter than ordinary rhubarb. (Forced rhubarb is grown in large sheds or under terracota pots and so is ready much earlier than rhubarb which is not covered. The most famous area for forced rhubarb farm is the Rhubarb Triangle, an area of 9-square-mile in Yorkshire in the north of England. One of rhubarb farms is owned by David Westwood where the picking process is as enchanting as the fruit itself.)

• Dot the crumble mixture over the top, leaving some gaps so that the rhubarb mixture shows through, even if you don’t use all the crumble mixture.

• You can do steps 4 and 5 in a food processor if you prefer but I think you get better crumbs doing it by hand, as well as less washing-up!

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.

john duxburyswedish foodswedish lifestylerhubarb

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Recipe: Panna cotta with a Swedish rhubarb twist

How to make cloudberry ice cream

Recipe: How to make liquorice ice cream

Recipe: How to make Swedish cloudberry soufflé

Recipe: How to make Swedish wild garlic soup

Where to find the cheapest lunch in Sweden

How to make the perfect Swedish chocolate cake for Easter

How to make a Swedish spring salad with an exotic twist
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,738 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why Sweden now has English and Arabic speaking digital doctors
  2. How Amazon was convinced to come to Sweden
  3. Russell Howard: 'Brexit gave legitimacy to rabid nationalism'
  4. What's with all the red? The explanation for Sweden's colourful cottages
  5. Sweden's ID checks were 'not fun': Danish PM Rasmussen
Advertisement
Advertisement