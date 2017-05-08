Macron win 'a victory for European cooperation': Swedish PM Löfven

Emmanuel Macron during his victory speech. Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AP

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning the French presidential election, hailing it as a victory "for European cooperation".

Pro-European centrist Macron comfortably defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen by a margin that partial results showed to be 65.17 percent to 34.83 percent on Sunday, and Löfven's reaction was one of optimism for the future of the EU.

"We congratulate Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the French presidential election. This is a victory for the French people and for European cooperation. New opportunities will now open up for the proactive agenda needed to strengthen the EU, including more jobs and fair working conditions, a stronger climate policy and a functioning asylum system in which everyone takes responsibility," Löfven said in a statement.

"Cooperation between Sweden and France is strong. The Government will now forge new ties with Macron's government and work with them to advance European cooperation," he added.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallström provided a similar reaction to the result on her official Twitter account.

Félicitations Monsieur le Président @EmmanuelMacron! Let us take the next steps in strengthening the EU together — Margot Wallström (@margotwallstrom) May 7, 2017

Other European leaders also breathed a sigh of relief with Macron's win over anti-EU Le Pen, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying it was "a victory for a strong and united Europe".

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker meanwhile said French voters had chosen a "European future".