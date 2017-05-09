Advertisement

These are Sweden's most international universities

The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 May 2017
16:23 CEST+02:00
universitieseducationstudying in swedeninternational

Share this article

These are Sweden's most international universities
Stockholm's KTH made the cut. Photo: Ulf Lundin/imagebank.sweden.se
The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 May 2017
16:23 CEST+02:00
A new study has ranked how international Sweden's universities are, and three institutions top the list.

Stockholm School of Economics, the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg were judged to be Sweden's three most international universities by the Swedish Foundation for International Cooperation in Research and Higher Education (STINT), gaining a five star international rating in their 2017 Internationalisation Index.

The index rates how international universities are across six fields: research, students, PhD students, education, faculties and management.

If a university offers courses and programmes in languages other than Swedish for example, it will earn points in the "education" category. If a staff member has completed PhD studies at a foreign higher education institution, it earns the university points in the "faculty" category.

The scores are tallied up and a star rating is then assigned, with five stars the highest rating. And while in the 2016 edition of the ranking only one university earned a five star rating (Stockholm School of Economics), this year it has been joined by two more, suggesting Sweden’s universities are becoming more international.

"We are very pleased to have three universities in the top category. Hopefully this development will continue. If so we will have many higher education institutions with the highest grade in a few years," STINT executive director Andreas Göthenburg said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Sweden fifth best country for international students

The rest of the universities in the study and their accompanying star rating can be seen in the image below.

STINT argues that internationalisation of research and higher education is important for the development of universities. International universities "contribute to an inflow and exchange of ideas, knowledge and networks which strengthens the competitiveness of the heavily export-dependent Swedish economy," according to the foundation.

READ ALSO: Ten ways being an international student in Sweden changes you

universitieseducationstudying in swedeninternational

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

This is officially Sweden's best city for students

Lottery system proposal for Swedish school enrolment met with criticism

More than one in six schoolkids get bullied in Sweden: study

Ten ways being an international student in Sweden changes you

Seven bizarre Swedish academic traditions

Don't panic! How to find student housing in Sweden

Sweden fifth best country in Europe for foreign students

Swedish kids to learn computer coding and how to spot fake news in primary school
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,657 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Time to empty the piggy bank as Sweden's old coins soon become useless
  2. More asylum seekers detected by Swedish border controls after ID checks end
  3. What you need to know about Sweden's new Eurovision hopeful
  4. Why being an immigrant parent in Sweden is not for the faint of heart
  5. Sweden's 'Laser Man' charged with murder in Germany
Advertisement
Advertisement