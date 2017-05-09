These are Sweden's most international universities

Stockholm's KTH made the cut. Photo: Ulf Lundin/imagebank.sweden.se

A new study has ranked how international Sweden's universities are, and three institutions top the list.

Stockholm School of Economics, the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg were judged to be Sweden's three most international universities by the Swedish Foundation for International Cooperation in Research and Higher Education (STINT), gaining a five star international rating in their 2017 Internationalisation Index.

The index rates how international universities are across six fields: research, students, PhD students, education, faculties and management.

If a university offers courses and programmes in languages other than Swedish for example, it will earn points in the "education" category. If a staff member has completed PhD studies at a foreign higher education institution, it earns the university points in the "faculty" category.

The scores are tallied up and a star rating is then assigned, with five stars the highest rating. And while in the 2016 edition of the ranking only one university earned a five star rating (Stockholm School of Economics), this year it has been joined by two more, suggesting Sweden’s universities are becoming more international.

"We are very pleased to have three universities in the top category. Hopefully this development will continue. If so we will have many higher education institutions with the highest grade in a few years," STINT executive director Andreas Göthenburg said in a statement.

The rest of the universities in the study and their accompanying star rating can be seen in the image below.

STINT argues that internationalisation of research and higher education is important for the development of universities. International universities "contribute to an inflow and exchange of ideas, knowledge and networks which strengthens the competitiveness of the heavily export-dependent Swedish economy," according to the foundation.

