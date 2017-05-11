Advertisement

Uppsala 'Facebook rape' verdict to be appealed

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
11 May 2017
10:13 CEST+02:00
facebook rapeuppsalacrime

Share this article

Uppsala 'Facebook rape' verdict to be appealed
The verdict from the Uppsala rape trial (left) and an image from the preliminary investigation. Photo: Susanna Persson Öste/TT & Swedish Police/Handout
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
11 May 2017
10:13 CEST+02:00
The outcome of the trial of three men who were sentenced to prison in connection with the rape of a woman which was broadcast live on Facebook from Uppsala is to be appealed by both the prosecutor and a defence lawyer.

In April, an 18-year-old man from Afghanistan was sentenced to one year in jail for rape, and a 21-year-old from the same country for two years and four months. A third man, a 24-year-old Swedish citizen who was behind the camera, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for gross defamation and failing to report rape.

Prosecutor Pontus Melander wants the 24-year-old to be convicted of complicity in rape however and a tougher sentence to be handed out as a result. Melander has also appealed the sentences given to the other two men, which he considers to be too low.

READ ALSO: 'Facebook rape video' trio sentenced to prison

The 21-year-old's lawyer, meanwhile, has appealed his conviction and instead wants his client who denied the crime to be acquitted entirely.

The three men were arrested in January after police were alerted to a suspected ongoing sexual assault by witnesses, who reported watching the crime being committed live in a closed Facebook group with more than 60,000 members.

facebook rapeuppsalacrime

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Police hunt masked shooters in Gothenburg

Sweden intensifies push to take EU agency from UK post-Brexit

Sweden's 'Laser Man' charged with murder in Germany

This Swedish video shows a different side of Rinkeby

Sweden needs more police officers, union says

Suspect in Swedish family murder case 'can be' convicted: experts

This is officially Sweden's best city for students

Everything you need to know about the Swedish murder case that's stranger than fiction
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,713 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These are Sweden's most international universities
  2. 'Tide turning' on Sweden's attitude to immigration: report
  3. Sweden's 'Laser Man' charged with murder in Germany
  4. Police hunt masked shooters in Gothenburg
  5. Sweden sees EU's biggest drop in unaccompanied child refugees
Advertisement
Advertisement