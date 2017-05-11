Uppsala 'Facebook rape' verdict to be appealed

In April, an 18-year-old man from Afghanistan was sentenced to one year in jail for rape, and a 21-year-old from the same country for two years and four months. A third man, a 24-year-old Swedish citizen who was behind the camera, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for gross defamation and failing to report rape.
Prosecutor Pontus Melander wants the 24-year-old to be convicted of complicity in rape however and a tougher sentence to be handed out as a result. Melander has also appealed the sentences given to the other two men, which he considers to be too low.
The 21-year-old's lawyer, meanwhile, has appealed his conviction and instead wants his client who denied the crime to be acquitted entirely.
The three men were arrested in January after police were alerted to a suspected ongoing sexual assault by witnesses, who reported watching the crime being committed live in a closed Facebook group with more than 60,000 members.