Advertisement

Recipe: How to make a Sweden-inspired colourful couscous salad

The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 May 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
john duxburyswedish foodswedish lifestylecouscoussalad

Share this article

Recipe: How to make a Sweden-inspired colourful couscous salad
Fruity couscous salad with beetroot. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food
The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 May 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
Couscous, fruit and beetroot combine in this colourful salad from Swedish food writer John Duxbury.

Swedes are great lovers of salads and make a considerable use of beetroot (beets) as they grow well in Sweden. In recent years they have also started to use couscous a lot, something that goes well with beetroot, and which now often features in Swedish salads.

Another feature about Swedish salads is that they often use fruit, sometimes just for added colour, but here the figs are a key ingredient.

Summary

Serves 8

Preparation: 10 Minutes

Cooking: 40 Minutes

Based on a recipe published by ICA in Sweden

Tips

•  Use pearl couscous if you can as it looks better and adds a bit of bite to the salad. Pearl couscous is sometimes referred to as jumbo couscous, Israeli couscous, mougrabieh, fregola or giant couscous, depending on where you live.

•  I have increased the amount of salad from 70 g to 150 g and the quantity of raisins from 30 g to 75 g, but you may prefer the original quantities.

Ingredients

600 g (1 1/4 lb) beetroot (beets)

200 g (1 1/4 cups) couscous

1 small red onion

3 fresh figs

75 g (1/2 cup) raisins

150 g (5 oz) mixed salad leaves

Dressing:

3 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar, preferably white

1 tsp salt

freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

1. Trim most of the stalk from the beetroot, scrub, put them in a pan, cover with water, add some salt and bring to boil. Simmer until tender, which can take anything from 10 to 50 minutes depending on their size. When cool, peel and cut into small wedge.

2. Meanwhile cook the couscous according to the instructions on the packet. Drain and loosen with a fork if it is too sticky.

3. Peel the onion and slice thinly.

4. Halve the figs and slice thinly.

5. Mix all the ingredients in a large dish, keeping back some couscous, fig slices and raisins.

6. Whisk the ingredients for the dressing together. Pour over the salad and toss.

7. Garnish with the remaining couscous, fig slices and raisins.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food

 

john duxburyswedish foodswedish lifestylecouscoussalad

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Recipe: How to make a Swedish rhubarb crumble

Recipe: How to make Swedish cloudberry soufflé

Recipe: How to make Swedish wild garlic soup

Where to find the cheapest lunch in Sweden

How to make the perfect Swedish chocolate cake for Easter

How to make a Swedish spring salad with an exotic twist

Recipe: Panna cotta with a Swedish rhubarb twist

Recipe: How to make delicious Swedish almondy tosca cake
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,713 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden sees EU's biggest drop in unaccompanied child refugees
  2. 'Tide turning' on Sweden's attitude to immigration: report
  3. Police hunt masked shooters in Gothenburg
  4. Stockholm clinic to be investigated over vaccine advice to parents
  5. Uppsala 'Facebook rape' verdict to be appealed
Advertisement
Advertisement