Advertisement

Swedish council says no to paid sex breaks at work

The Local
news@thelocal.se
16 May 2017
16:20 CEST+02:00
sexÖvertorneå

Share this article

Swedish council says no to paid sex breaks at work
None of this at work, please. Photo: Linda Forsell/SvD/SCANPIX
The Local
news@thelocal.se
16 May 2017
16:20 CEST+02:00
Sex during work hours without losing pay. Sounds great, doesn't it? A local politician in northern Sweden thought so – but now the council has turned down his request.
Swedes should take a one-hour paid break from work to go home and have sex with their partners, a local councillor in the northern town of Övertorneå suggested in a proposal aimed at improving people's relationships earlier this year.
 
The councillor, Per-Erik Muskos of the Social Democrats, proposed that all council employees and residents of Övertorneå should be given the opportunity to devote one hour per week to having sex, without losing pay. 
 
"It would be great, wouldn't it, to go home during the day and have an extra hour for sex when the children aren't at home. People today have such busy lives, and sex is in short supply for many," Muskos told local TV channel SVT Norrbotten after he presented the proposal in February.
 
Another reason why an hour's paid sex was a good idea, he suggested, was the small town's ageing population, which could do with a boost of new babies.
 
 
But now, the local council's slightly more conservative politicians have voted against the proposal.
 
Mayor of Övertorneå Tomas Vedestig told SVT Norrbotten he thought employers should stay out of their employees' sex lives.
 
"It's not for the council to interfere in," he told SVT.
 
When the proposal was presented, it caused headlines across Sweden as well as internationally, and the mayor was pleased to see the story come to an end.
 
"I don't know how many journalists from how many countries have interviewed me. Even the BBC got in touch, and Donald Trump has mentioned the proposal," Vedestig told SVT.
 
"The proposal has taken energy and focus off other important political issues in Övertorneå council," he said.
 
sexÖvertorneå

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Here's how much (and where) Swedes masturbate

Swedes should take sex breaks at work, says politician. Sorry, but would that be before or after fika?

Police called as sex game goes very, very wrong for a couple in Sweden

Swedish police dog interrupts 'intimate' couple in bizarre break-in

Ten unique words you need to date in Sweden

Will Swedes soon be looking for fairtrade porn?

PewDiePie penis pic sparks fake Isis claims

Third of Swedes unhappy with their sex life: survey
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,701 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish school kids learn source criticism in fake news study
  2. Swedish Migration Agency criticized for grilling asylum seekers on their faith
  3. Ecuador slams Sweden over 'serious lack of progress' in Assange case
  4. 'Right now I'm in Sweden, but the dream is to be on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!'
  5. Star developer loses fight against deportation from Sweden
Advertisement
Advertisement