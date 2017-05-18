Advertisement

Swedish ski cross champion out of five month coma

AFP
news@thelocal.se
18 May 2017
16:03 CEST+02:00
anna holmlundski crosscomasport

Share this article

Swedish ski cross champion out of five month coma
Anna Holmlund pictured in 2016. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
AFP
news@thelocal.se
18 May 2017
16:03 CEST+02:00
Swedish ski cross champion Anna Holmlund, in a coma since suffering a horror fall in training five months ago, is conscious and can communicate according to ski officials.

The 2014 Olympic bronze medallist and triple World Cup champion, 29, underwent emergency brain surgery after sustaining serious head injuries at Innichen in northern Italy in mid-December.

She was transferred to Stockholm in late December and had been in a coma since.

"Anna is having intensive rehabilitation at the Danderyd hospital after her severe head trauma," the Swedish Ski Federation said in a statement on Thursday.

Her health was improving to the point that "it is now possible to communicate with her and even to obtain short answers".

She could return to her hometown of Sundsvall, eastern Sweden, this summer to continue her recovery.

Ski cross, which made its Olympic debut at Vancouver in 2010, consists of lining up four skiers at the same time on a course made of large bumps and narrow turns.

anna holmlundski crosscomasport

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Opinion: This is Zlatan's secret to success

Mourinho on Zlatan's future in football: 'I don't care'

Stockholm pulls out of Winter Olympics bid... again

Zlatan: 'Giving up is not an option'

Sebastian Larsson's red card appeal rejected

In pictures: Thousands of football fans join epic march through Stockholm

Scary pictures of Eddie Läck stretchered off ice after violent collision

Who is Sweden's next Zlatan Ibrahimovic?
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,767 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Star developer loses fight against deportation from Sweden
  2. Swedish council says no to paid sex breaks at work
  3. Swedish police find body of missing woman in suspected murder
  4. Sweden's official Twitter account blocks (then unblocks) 14,000 users in hate speech controversy
  5. Swedish government criticised over deportation of 'world class' developer
Advertisement
Advertisement