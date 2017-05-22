Advertisement

Watch the incredible moment wild orcas surprise a Swedish fishing boat

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
22 May 2017
12:31 CEST+02:00
orcaskiller whalesanimalsfishinggothenburg

Share this article

Watch the incredible moment wild orcas surprise a Swedish fishing boat
One of the orcas that visited Fredrik Jonasson's boat. Photo: Fredrik Jonasson
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
22 May 2017
12:31 CEST+02:00
A Swedish fisherman has captured a once in a lifetime encounter on camera after a group of orcas swam up beside his boat in the hope of earning some lunch.

Fredrik Jonasson from Rossöhamn was out fishing for crayfish off Sweden's west coast last week when he noticed something unusual appearing in the water near the boat.

It turned out to be around four or five orcas that had taken an interest in the boat.

"They were curious and wanted to see what was going on while they were swimming by," he told The Local.

Orca sightings are not common in the region, even for those who spend a lot of time on the sea, Jonasson explained:

"It was great getting to see them of course. You always hope to see them at some point because I work full time on the sea, but there are people who have worked their entire lives there without getting the chance to see them, so it's great".

The Swede managed to film plenty of footage of the animals, with one video being watched more then 18,000 times on Facebook.

He has previously spotted a pilot whale while out fishing, but only from a distance and not as close as the curious orcas, who were apparently hoping to chance their luck and earn some fish.

And they were rewarded for their visit:

"We threw out some bait fish for them to try and keep them around for a bit longer".

READ ALSO: Nordic scientists get rare dolphin surprise

orcaskiller whalesanimalsfishinggothenburg

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Sweden celebrates as summer weather finally arrives after chilly spring

Swedish cities investigate new anti-terror measures

Police hunt masked shooters in Gothenburg

WATCH: Swede films a wolf running alongside his car

Is this cow celebration Sweden's weirdest tradition?

IN PICTURES: First new Volvo rolls off the line in Sweden

King Carl Gustaf's guards are under attack – from aggressive birds

'Sweden is a really easy country to settle into. I'd recommend it to anyone'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,702 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. More Swedes die alone – and with no money
  2. First ever Swede named as cardinal by Pope Francis
  3. Sweden win ice hockey world title in dramatic fashion
  4. Watch the incredible moment wild orcas surprise a Swedish fishing boat
  5. Ecuador 'did its duty' by giving Assange asylum, Correa says
Advertisement
Advertisement