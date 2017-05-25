Advertisement

Swedish priest loses job after posting sex ad online

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 May 2017
13:21 CEST+02:00
File photo: Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix/TT
A priest who had created a profile on an online dating website deemed to be 'pornographic' has been defrocked by the Church of Sweden.
In his profile on the dating website, which is classified as 'pornographic' by the Church of Sweden's internet policy documents, the priest stated he was seeking a mistress, friend, sex buddy, a relationship, partner, date, or fellow nude swimmers. 
 
It was also clear from his presentation and picture that he was a priest, and the information he had provided could be linked to his name.
 
 
The diocese of Strängnäs found that to actively seek sexual relations with several people in the way the priest had done was not compliant with the way of life a priest ought to have, reports Swedish Radio's local news in Södermanland, where the priest was working.
 
"He has been defrocked and is no longer allowed to be a priest," Miriam Arrebäck, press secretary at the diocese, told TT newswire.
 
The priest himself had reportedly explained his sex ad saying he was newly separated, had recently moved to a new town, and felt lonely.
 
