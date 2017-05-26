Advertisement

Police car flips after officers are attacked in Uppsala

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
26 May 2017
16:44 CEST+02:00
crime uppsala sweden police

Police car flips after officers are attacked in Uppsala
A file photo of a Swedish police car. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
A police car crashed into a streetlight then flipped onto its roof as officers were attacked with stones and other objects during an incident at a camp for EU migrants in Swedish city Uppsala.

The origin of the incident came when police pulled over a car which had a number of parking tickets attached to it on Thursday morning. The diver turned violent and managed to escape, and police spotted him later in the day driving a completely different car.

He escaped again, but police were aware that he had been seen before at a camp for EU migrants in the Boländerna area of the city. When officers arrived at the camp looking for the man, they were attacked by a number of people there.

"They started to throw stones, plates and frying pans at the police. The patrol asked for back-up," police press spokesperson Christer Nordström told news agency TT.

Several patrols were sent to help, and one of the cars crashed into a streetlight then flipped onto its roof. The officers inside escaped with minor injuries.

"As far as I understand they weren't seriously injured," Nordström noted.

Two people have now been arrested on suspicion of violent rioting in relation with the incident, however the man police were originally looking for managed to flee once more, and has been arrested in absentia.

READ ALSO: Sweden needs more police officers, union says

