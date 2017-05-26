Advertisement

Sweden prepares for heatwave as 30C temperatures predicted

The Local
news@thelocal.se
26 May 2017
11:00 CEST+02:00
People cooling down after running the Göteborgsvarvet half marathon in Gothenburg. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
Sweden is preparing for a summery end to May as high temperatures are predicted for much of the country.

Warm air from southern Europe will soon reach the Scandinavian nation, with all regions except northern Norrland expected to bask in the sunshine this weekend.

"On Saturday it will be sunny and the temperature will be around 25 degrees. Locally it could reach up to around 30 degrees," meteorologist Sandra Andersson from national weather agency SMHI told news agency TT.

Anyone excitedly planning a barbecue has been asked to be careful however, as the weather agency has issued warnings for grass fires across most of Sweden with the risk of fires in forests and on the ground "high or very high".

 

Godmorgon! Frukost och promenad avklarad ✔️ #måbra #sommar #sol #göteborg

A post shared by RunningMeyer (@runningmeyer) on

There will be one exception to the warm conditions however. Northernmost province Norrland will have a more mixed time.

"North of the warm air, which will have a boundary somewhere in the middle of Norrland, it will be significantly colder with rain. In northern Norrland there could be snow or sleet," Andersson said.

Sweden had a rough spring with snowfall continuing into the second week of May, but temperatures finally started to pick up on time for the Ascension Thursday holiday, which many choose to extend into a long weekend by taking the subsequent Friday off.

READ ALSO: How to make the most of Sweden's 2017 holidays

