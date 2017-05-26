Where to get Stocholm's best ice cream

Basil-lemon ice cream at Kungsholmen Glassfabrik. Photo: Veronika Chlumska

From traditional Italian to local, experimental ice cream, with summer approaching the time is nigh to see what Stockholm can do for its overheated citizens searching for a tasty way to cool down.

With a clever ice cream twist on Super Mario's main antagonist (King Koopa), King Scoopa is definitely one of the best ice cream places in Stockholm. The small shop on Hornsgatan was established last summer by two brothers and it seems the business venture really paid off.

Creating their own recipes based on the motto "flavour first", they have absolutely breathtaking result. As a bonus, aside from the standard ice cream you can also get an "ice cream burger" – a scoop in a doughnut with some topping put under a grill.



King Scoopa on Södermalm. Photo: Veronika Chlumska

If you find yourself on Kungsholmen, the best place for amazing ice cream is Morelli. Like King Scoopa, this Italian gelateria is ice cream heaven. The warm and chatty owner Andrea Morelli has not only ample experience with ice cream making from Florence, where he ran an ice cream shop with his dad, but after relocating to Stockholm he still stays true to Italian tradition by importing 90 percent of his ingredients from Italy.

All this put together makes for truly wonderful and rich flavoured ice cream. Aside from classic ice cream, Morelli, wanting to accommodate as many people as possible, created recipes that are entirely vegan, sugar-free or gluten-free, without skipping on the awesome flavour.



Andrea Morelli with his ice-cream. Photo: Veronika Chlumska

If Italian ice cream isn't what you're looking for, perhaps Kungsholmen Glassfabrik is. Unlike the previous two places, here the owner uses local ingredients from relatives and friends, or even picks them from around the area on his bike.

With exciting and different flavours every day (such as basil-lemon for example) the ice cream is simple, unlike the heavier tastes of the King Scoopa or Morelli, and very refreshing on a hot summer day. Though the shop is a bit harder to find, it's definitely worth the search.



The Kungsholmen Glassfabrik logo featuring the four founders and friends. Photo: Veronika Chlumska.

Places that also have great ice cream, but leave somewhat less of an impression shop-wise than the above are Fryst and Stockholm Glasshus. At Fryst, a small family business owned by a mother and son, they make ice cream from fresh fruit every morning and like to experiment with flavours. Cardamom-rhubarb for example is certainly worth trying, but apparently it's liquorice that's the customer favourite.

With an overall count of about 100 flavours, Stockholm Glasshus (Stockholm Ice Cream House) has certainly earned its name. Though they "only" have around 40 flavours on display (some seasonal, others the usual year-round standards), it's still a very wide and varied selection. There are also numerous different toppings, ranging from Smarties to hundreds and thousands.



Stockholms Glasshus. Photo: Veronika Chlumska