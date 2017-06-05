Advertisement

Bob Dylan finally delivers his Nobel Prize lecture

5 June 2017
17:10 CEST+02:00
Bob Dylan won the Nobel Literature prize in October. Photo: Per Wahlberg/TT
Music icon and Nobel literature laureate Bob Dylan has delivered his Nobel lecture, the only requirement to claim the money that comes with the prize, the Swedish Academy said on Monday.

"The speech is extraordinary and, as one might expect, eloquent. Now that the lecture has been delivered, the Dylan adventure is coming to a close," Sara Danius, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, which awards the prize, wrote in a blog post.

In the speech, sent to the Academy with an audio link in which Dylan reads it aloud, the enigmatic rock star reflects on the possible links between his lyrics and literature.

"When I first received this Nobel Prize for Literature, I got to wondering exactly how my songs related to literature," Dylan said.

READ ALSO: 'Poetic expression' behind Dylan's Nobel award

He then cited musicians who inspired him -- including Buddy Holly, whose music "changed my life" and made him want to write songs when he was a teenager -- and the classic novels that made a big impression on him, including "Moby Dick", "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Odyssey".

Dylan is the first songwriter to win the prestigious Nobel Literature Prize.

The lecture can take nearly any form, including a short speech, a performance, a video broadcast or even a song, and must be held within six months of December 10, the date of the Nobel prize ceremony and the anniversary of the death of the prize's founder Alfred Nobel.

Dylan will be able to claim the eight million kronor ($923,000) associated with the prize.

He was honoured "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition", the Academy said when it announced Dylan as the winner in October.

READ ALSO: Bob Dylan receives Nobel Prize in Stockholm

