Deadly fire believed to have started in sauna

File photo of a fire station. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

An elderly woman died and a man was injured after a fire raged through their terraced house.

Firefighters were called to the home in Knivsta, between Uppsala and Stockholm, in the early hours of Thursday. They brought the woman and man outside, but the woman later died.

The man was taken to hospital. His injuries are believed to be serious.

Police believe the blaze started in the sauna of their end-terraced home. The rest of the homes, in a row of five houses, were evacuated as firefighters battled for hours to extinguish the flames.

At around 4am it was reported that the fire was under control. One of the homes was completely gutted while the neighbouring property sustained some damages. Nobody else was injured.