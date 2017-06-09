Advertisement

Use music to help Swedish teens poo, urges politician

The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 June 2017
16:38 CEST+02:00
offbeattoilettingsryd

Share this article

Use music to help Swedish teens poo, urges politician
May we suggest Abba's Water-loo...? Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 June 2017
16:38 CEST+02:00
Are Swedish teenagers too afraid of embarrassing noises to go to the toilet at school?

That's what a politician in the small town of Tingsryd, Sweden, thinks.

In a proposal to the council she therefore suggests installing music in the municipality's school toilets, arguing that some students are so embarrassed they refuse to answer the call of nature all day.

"I don't think it's just about No. 2 on the toilet, but many also don't do No. 1," Centre Party councillor Cecilia Cato told The Local.

"I've worked in the world of education for many years and know through the students that this is a problem, above all in junior and senior high school."

"I myself experienced this when I was young and now that it's being talked about many others confirm that they did too. It's not something you talk completely openly about..."

Public broadcaster SVT spoke to teenagers in Tingsryd who admitted they did not go to the toilet during school hours.

"It would be embarrassing if it could be heard from the outside," said one student, adding that she would prefer music over running the tap to cover up the sound of… well, you know.

Cato's suggested model is based on toilets at a newly built music high school in the town, which has music in all toilets. Her proposal will now have to be voted on by the local authority before it goes ahead.

"Of course there won't be music in toilets everywhere, but I also think it is a maturity thing that most people are able to handle in the future," she said.

"High school is a sensitive period in life and when you get older I think that you are able to do both No. 1 and No. 2 on toilets that don't cover up the sound."

offbeattoilettingsryd

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

King Carl Gustaf's guards are under attack – from aggressive birds

Gothenburg thieves use mobile app to rob man in cashless Sweden

Sweden's national rugby side beaten 46-5 by a team from a tiny Welsh village

Swedish police dog interrupts 'intimate' couple in bizarre break-in

Swedish company rues 'white power' merchandise blunder

Police seize roe deer… no, sorry, a limping mink, in grocery store

VIDEO: Swedish kitten mercilessly attacks Christmas tree

Banksy Mouse? Mysterious mini art turns heads in Sweden
Advertisement

More news

How Swedes reacted to UK election: 'I hope they reconsider Brexit'

Football player jailed for raping and assaulting wife

Two men charged over refugee home blast 'received military training in Russia'
Advertisement

2017 on track for new record of Brits seeking Swedish citizenship

Swedish universities among top 100 in the world

Swedish tourist claims he doesn't remember kicking hotel maid unconscious

Why H&M has launched all-female alternative to the Fortune 500
Advertisement
3,699 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish tourist caught on camera kicking hotel maid unconscious
  2. Use music to help Swedish teens poo, urges politician
  3. Paris hammer attack suspect worked as a journalist in Sweden: report
  4. No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs
  5. Ferries between Denmark and Sweden, Germany paused due to 'threat'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/06
peace inside yourself and
10/06
for anyone highly highly knowledge and experience
10/06
익산오피 익산1인샵 jjzoa1.컴
10/06
미아오피 jjaoa닷컴 미아안마방
10/06
A Malmö vlog
09/06
Safety Deposit for Second Hand Contract
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/06
Legal internship
08/06
Native english speaker looking for part-time work
07/06
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter
05/06
Starting a metal band in stockholm
05/06
Piano Teacher
05/06
Flyttjobb
View all notices
Advertisement