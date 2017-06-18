Advertisement

Swedish soldier fired for hateful social media posts

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
18 June 2017
12:00 CEST+02:00
soldiermilitary

Share this article

Swedish soldier fired for hateful social media posts
File photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
18 June 2017
12:00 CEST+02:00
A soldier with the Swedish army’s Skaraborg Regiment has been discharged from duty after writing inappropriate messages on social media.

The soldier wrote hateful posts on Facebook and other media on several occasions, reports the Skaraborgs Allehanda newspaper.

Messages written by the soldier expressed views “directly in violation of the basic values the military stands for”, the military’s personnel review board (Försvarsmaktens personalansvarsnämnd) wrote in its review of the soldier’s conduct.

The posts are reported to have been written by the soldier after he performed civilian work as a security guard at refugee accommodation.

Two conversations between the soldier and superiors had already taken place after previous social media posts. The soldier is reported to have agreed to refrain from posting on social media following these conversations.

READ ALSO: Why Sweden is bringing back the draft

soldiermilitary

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Tragedy as soldier dies during military exercise in northern Sweden

Why Sweden is bringing back the draft

Thousands of teens to be called up for military service

Why Sweden is putting troops on this idyllic holiday island

Armed Forces: Missing Mali Swede found safe

Sweden: Russian warships in the Baltic 'worrying'

Russian bombers spook Sweden-bound flight

Swedish military told to look out for foreign spies
Advertisement

More news

Meet the 2017 international Swede of the year

'We're not a cult; we're a group of people that enjoy working out'

Swedish PM Stefan Löfven slams attacks on police and emergency services: 'Don't touch our heroes'
Advertisement

Sweden to send SMS warnings by location during dangerous incidents

'Thousands' of violent Islamists in Sweden: security police

VIDEO: Summer isn't summer without an elk running through a field of flowers

Gonorrhea continues to increase in Sweden
Advertisement
3,715 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish soldier fired for hateful social media posts
  2. Sweden to send SMS warnings by location during dangerous incidents
  3. Sweden Democrats leader Åkesson: 'I support immigration'
  4. Swedish PM Stefan Löfven slams attacks on police and emergency services: 'Don't touch our heroes'
  5. 'We're not a cult; we're a group of people that enjoy working out'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/06
Anti-immigrat. Sweden Democrats overtake Moderates
19/06
No Samsung store?
19/06
A Malmö vlog
19/06
the phallus shaped building in malmö
19/06
Live in Canada or Sweden?
19/06
Where can I find an interior glass wall company.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/06
Looking for models
14/06
Summer Job wanted
14/06
Learn Swedish in Göteborg
13/06
[LOOKING] Room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
12/06
Native English-speaking nanny/babysitter
12/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement