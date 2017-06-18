Swedish soldier fired for hateful social media posts

File photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT

A soldier with the Swedish army’s Skaraborg Regiment has been discharged from duty after writing inappropriate messages on social media.

The soldier wrote hateful posts on Facebook and other media on several occasions, reports the Skaraborgs Allehanda newspaper.

Messages written by the soldier expressed views “directly in violation of the basic values the military stands for”, the military’s personnel review board (Försvarsmaktens personalansvarsnämnd) wrote in its review of the soldier’s conduct.

The posts are reported to have been written by the soldier after he performed civilian work as a security guard at refugee accommodation.

Two conversations between the soldier and superiors had already taken place after previous social media posts. The soldier is reported to have agreed to refrain from posting on social media following these conversations.

