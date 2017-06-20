VIDEO: Ikea investigates after 'bowl sets Swede's grapes on fire'

Screenshot from Ikea's website.

Ikea is investigating after a man reported his grapes caught fire in one of their bowls.

Richard Walter told the Aftonbladet tabloid he was eating grapes out of his Ikea 'Blanda blank' metal bowl in the sunshine during Sweden's weekend heatwave when he suddenly noticed a peculiar smell of smoke.

He first thought it came from the neighbours' barbecue party, but then looked at the bowl.

"I saw it was burning in the grape bowl. How is that possible, I thought. Then I saw there was one intense point where (the sun) hit the twigs, and that's where it started," Walter told the Aftonbladet tabloid.

It appears the fire started when the bowl's shape caused the strong sunlight to reflect off its surface and concentrate the heat to one particular point. To prove to his friends that it really had happened, Walter then posted a video on Facebook using the bowl to burn a scrap piece of paper.

Watch the video below:

Ikea said it would look into the reports and carry out its own tests on the bowl.

"We take this information very seriously and will now investigate what happened," Ikea spokesperson Emil Eriksson told Aftonbladet.

