Advertisement

VIDEO: Ikea investigates after 'bowl sets Swede's grapes on fire'

The Local
news@thelocal.se
20 June 2017
15:54 CEST+02:00
ikeagrapesfirevideo

Share this article

VIDEO: Ikea investigates after 'bowl sets Swede's grapes on fire'
Screenshot from Ikea's website.
The Local
news@thelocal.se
20 June 2017
15:54 CEST+02:00
Ikea is investigating after a man reported his grapes caught fire in one of their bowls.

Richard Walter told the Aftonbladet tabloid he was eating grapes out of his Ikea 'Blanda blank' metal bowl in the sunshine during Sweden's weekend heatwave when he suddenly noticed a peculiar smell of smoke.

He first thought it came from the neighbours' barbecue party, but then looked at the bowl.

"I saw it was burning in the grape bowl. How is that possible, I thought. Then I saw there was one intense point where (the sun) hit the twigs, and that's where it started," Walter told the Aftonbladet tabloid.

It appears the fire started when the bowl's shape caused the strong sunlight to reflect off its surface and concentrate the heat to one particular point. To prove to his friends that it really had happened, Walter then posted a video on Facebook using the bowl to burn a scrap piece of paper.

Watch the video below:

Ikea said it would look into the reports and carry out its own tests on the bowl.

"We take this information very seriously and will now investigate what happened," Ikea spokesperson Emil Eriksson told Aftonbladet.

READ ALSO: Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool

ikeagrapesfirevideo

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

VIDEO: Summer isn't summer without an elk running through a field of flowers

Deadly fire believed to have started in sauna

Ikea built a school for one of Italy's quake-hit towns

'Flammable liquid' poured through mailbox of Stockholm family home in suspected arson attack

Sweden probes 'arson attack' on nation's largest Shiite mosque

Ikea's cheeky response to the Balenciaga bag that looks suspiciously like another bag

Malmö fire was not terrorism: court

Swedish security police want man accused of terrorism for Islamic centre fire to be deported
Advertisement

More news

Swedes' love for EU grows stronger after Brexit vote

Why Klarna wants to be the 'Ryanair' of banking

Tourists turn their back on rural Sweden to holiday in towns and cities
Advertisement

Armed Forces: Missing Mali Swede found safe

Meet the 2017 international Swede of the year

'We're not a cult; we're a group of people that enjoy working out'

Swedish PM Stefan Löfven slams attacks on police and emergency services: 'Don't touch our heroes'
Advertisement
3,717 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden to send SMS warnings by location during dangerous incidents
  2. Swedish soldier fired for hateful social media posts
  3. Ten Instagram pictures that prove Sweden is the best summer country
  4. Swedish PM Stefan Löfven slams attacks on police and emergency services: 'Don't touch our heroes'
  5. Sweden Democrats leader Åkesson: 'I support immigration'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/06
Anti-immigrat. Sweden Democrats overtake Moderates
20/06
Bullying in Sweden to immigrants
20/06
News from Sweden Today.
20/06
A Closer Look at Sweden's Jihadists
20/06
No Samsung store?
20/06
thoughts on apparel shop in stockholm
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/06
Looking for models
14/06
Summer Job wanted
14/06
Learn Swedish in Göteborg
13/06
[LOOKING] Room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
12/06
Native English-speaking nanny/babysitter
12/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement