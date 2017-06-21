Advertisement

Sweden summons Russian ambassador over air incident

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
21 June 2017
13:16 CEST+02:00
russia

Share this article

Sweden summons Russian ambassador over air incident
File photo of a Russian SU-27 fighter jet. Photo: AP Photo/Sergei Venyavsky
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
21 June 2017
13:16 CEST+02:00
Sweden summoned Russia's ambassador after a Russian SU-27 fighter jet flew unusually close to a Swedish reconnaissance plane in international airspace above the Baltic Sea.

“The Russian ambassador has been asked to come to the foreign ministry soon,” spokesman Gunnar Vrang told AFP, without specifying further.

Referring to Monday's incident, the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement that it was not unusual for Russian planes to approach and identify Swedish surveillance missions.

“This time, however, the Russian aircraft behaved in such a way that it has to be considered noteworthy, among other things the distance between the aircraft was at times very short,” it said on Wednesday.

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist slammed Russia as “unprofessional” and urged Moscow to avoid incidents like this again.

“The Russian behaviour is unacceptable. From a security point of view, it is unprofessional and the risk of serious incidents increases significantly,” he told the TT news agency in a written statement.

“Everyone should have a fundamental interest in not (letting) these incidents occur,” he added.

In 2014, Sweden and neighbouring Denmark summoned Russia's ambassadors in protest over a near miss between a Russian surveillance plane and a commercial aircraft.

Both Swedish and Danish jet fighters were scrambled in response to the incident which reportedly took place in international airspace covered by Swedish air traffic control.

Sweden – which unlike Denmark is not a Nato member – said that the time that the Russian plane had come dangerously close to a Scandinavian Airlines passenger jet.

russia

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden in Nato would be 'threat to Russia': Putin

Ukraine cheers gas victory over Russia in Stockholm court

Former Swedish PM Bildt worried Putin will 'take Trump for a ride'

Russian radio spread 'fake interview' about mental health in Sweden

Swedish personal data and ID documents being sold online: report

Sweden summons Russia envoy over reports of Chechnya anti-gay violence

Russian Foreign Minister mocks Löfven's 'childish' election interference fears

Swede accidentally receives Vladimir Putin's mail
Advertisement

More news

5,000 criminals in Sweden's vulnerable areas: police

So... are they no-go zones? What you need to know about Sweden's vulnerable areas

VIDEO: Ikea investigates after 'bowl sets Swede's grapes on fire'
Advertisement

No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs

Swedes' love for EU grows stronger after Brexit vote

Why Klarna wants to be the 'Ryanair' of banking

Tourists turn their back on rural Sweden to holiday in towns and cities
Advertisement
3,735 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs
  2. Ten Instagram pictures that prove Sweden is the best summer country
  3. Swedish PM Stefan Löfven slams attacks on police and emergency services: 'Don't touch our heroes'
  4. VIDEO: Ikea investigates after 'bowl sets Swede's grapes on fire'
  5. Swedes' love for EU grows stronger after Brexit vote
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/06
Hiking the Kungsleden - Camp Stove Fuel Questions
21/06
Bullying in Sweden to immigrants
21/06
Taking leave of absence
21/06
Swedish landlords have too much control?
21/06
Placing English Speaking Kids in Swedish Schools
21/06
A Closer Look at Sweden's Jihadists
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/06
Looking for models
14/06
Summer Job wanted
14/06
Learn Swedish in Göteborg
13/06
[LOOKING] Room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
12/06
Native English-speaking nanny/babysitter
12/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement