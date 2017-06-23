Advertisement

Serial rapist arrested at Stockholm Arlanda airport

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
23 June 2017
13:27 CEST+02:00
serial rapistörebroarlandacrime

Share this article

Serial rapist arrested at Stockholm Arlanda airport
File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
23 June 2017
13:27 CEST+02:00
A suspected serial rapist who had fled to Thailand has been flown back to Sweden's Arlanda airport, where he was arrested on Friday morning.
The 38-year-old man is suspected of four counts of aggravated rape between May 17th and May 19th, and of one count of unlawful deprivation of liberty. The crimes were carried out in the Örebro area in central Sweden as well as in other locations.
 
The suspect had fled to Thailand, where he was arrested at the airport in Bangkok earlier in June.
 
He was flown back to Sweden on a regular Thai Airways flight, escorted by police officers who handed him over to the Swedish police when the plane landed at Stockholm's Arlanda airport early in the morning on Midsummer's Eve, June 23rd.
 
 
Fellow passengers on the plane said the man was sitting at the back of the cabin in handcuffs, Kvällsposten reports.
 
"He was taken off the plane last, and Swedish police officers were waiting for him at the bottom of the stairs," one passenger told Kvällsposten.
 
The suspect has served time on two previous occasions for different types of sexual violence. In 2003 he was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated rape and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to SVT
 
Six years later he was sentenced to eight years imprisonment after having repeatedly raped two 17-year-old girls.
 
serial rapistörebroarlandacrime

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Let police use CCTV without a permit: Sweden

Meet the 'super mothers' making a Stockholm suburb safer

'Flammable liquid' poured through mailbox of Stockholm family home in suspected arson attack

Uppsala 'Facebook rape' verdict to be appealed

Thieves steal 11 cars in one go from Stockholm dealership

Sweden agrees to exchange fingerprints with the US

No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs

British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe linked to unsolved Sweden murders
Advertisement

More news

Sweden to replace its entire anti-aircraft system

'All priests should wed same-sex couples': Swedish PM

Train delays to be expected on Midsummer's Eve
Advertisement

The Local's ultimate guide to Midsummer's Eve

Midsummer holiday chaos leaves thousands of travellers stranded

'I'm pregnant but my husband is being deported from Sweden'

Swedish Midsummer through the eyes of foreigners: 'It was the first time I saw my in-laws tipsy'
Advertisement
3,754 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The Local's ultimate guide to Midsummer's Eve
  2. 'I'm pregnant but my husband is being deported from Sweden'
  3. 5,000 criminals in Sweden's vulnerable areas: police
  4. Swedish Midsummer through the eyes of foreigners: 'It was the first time I saw my in-laws tipsy'
  5. Midsummer holiday chaos leaves thousands of travellers stranded
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/06
Sweden Startled by Hundreds of Gangs Lurking in
24/06
Bullying in Sweden to immigrants
24/06
News from Sweden Today.
24/06
Another Asylum Accomodation Arson.
24/06
Where to find wedding a planner in Stockholm
24/06
Rights of tenant sharing apartment
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/06
Looking for models
14/06
Summer Job wanted
14/06
Learn Swedish in Göteborg
13/06
[LOOKING] Room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
12/06
Native English-speaking nanny/babysitter
12/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement