Serial rapist arrested at Stockholm Arlanda airport

File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A suspected serial rapist who had fled to Thailand has been flown back to Sweden's Arlanda airport, where he was arrested on Friday morning.

The 38-year-old man is suspected of four counts of aggravated rape between May 17th and May 19th, and of one count of unlawful deprivation of liberty. The crimes were carried out in the Örebro area in central Sweden as well as in other locations.

The suspect had fled to Thailand, where he was arrested at the airport in Bangkok earlier in June.

He was flown back to Sweden on a regular Thai Airways flight, escorted by police officers who handed him over to the Swedish police when the plane landed at Stockholm's Arlanda airport early in the morning on Midsummer's Eve, June 23rd.

Fellow passengers on the plane said the man was sitting at the back of the cabin in handcuffs, Kvällsposten reports

"He was taken off the plane last, and Swedish police officers were waiting for him at the bottom of the stairs," one passenger told Kvällsposten.

The suspect has served time on two previous occasions for different types of sexual violence. In 2003 he was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated rape and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to SVT

Six years later he was sentenced to eight years imprisonment after having repeatedly raped two 17-year-old girls.