Thieves steal 11 cars in one go from Stockholm dealership

The Local
news@thelocal.se
24 June 2017
12:23 CEST+02:00
crimetheftbarkarby

File photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
In a well-planned heist in the early hours of Midsummer's Day, a gang of thieves stole a total of eleven cars from a car dealership in a Stockholm suburb.
The police were sent to a car trader in the north-west Stockholm suburb of Barkarby after a witness saw several cars being driven through the fence of the dealership in the early hours of Saturday morning, Aftonbladet reports.
 
One the police arrived on the scene, they found that eleven cars, including BMWs, Audis and Mercedes, had been stolen.
 
"It takes a certain degree of organisation and planning with eleven drivers. No-one has been arrested," police spokesperson Sven-Erik Olsson told Aftonbladet.
 
 
The eye witness captured the last of the cars on film as they were driven away from the scene.
 
"I was on my way home from a midsummer party when a car mowed down a fence by the Barkarby pizza restaurant. They waited for each other and then drove off at high speed," the witness told Aftonbladet.
 
The owner of the dealership told Aftonbladet he believed the thieves must have taken a key cabinet from inside the premises.
 
"They probably took the key cabinet with them. I still have nine cars left in the yard, which they probably have the keys for. This feels dreadful," the owner said.
 
