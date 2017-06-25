Advertisement

Sweden to pay compensation for Midsummer train chaos

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 June 2017
11:09 CEST+02:00
midsummertraindelays

Share this article

Sweden to pay compensation for Midsummer train chaos
Stockholm Central Station on Thursday. Photo: Gustav Sjöholm/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 June 2017
11:09 CEST+02:00
Swedish rail operator SJ will pay full compensation to passengers stranded by substantial train cancellations and delays in the Stockholm area on Thursday.

Passengers who had to stay overnight in hotels will be reimbursed for the cost of their accommodation, SJ press officer Carina Axelsson told news agency TT.

Many departures were delayed or cancelled as a result of a cable fire in the Stockholm area, delaying thousands of holidaymakers and commuters.

Trains between Malmö and Stockholm and Gothenburg and Stockholm were all affected, as were commuter trains in the capital region.

The disruption came at a time when many Swedes were travelling to other parts of the country to celebrate Midsummer’s Eve, one of the country’s biggest national celebrations.

Several passengers were forced to stay overnight in hotels or pay for taxis to get them out of Stockholm, reports broadcaster SVT.

“Regardless of the type of ticket you bought and even though the issue was related to infrastructure, we will fully compensate our customers,” Axelsson said.

Taxi journeys within the Stockholm-Mälaren region would also be refunded, she told SVT.

The press officer said that she did not know how many travellers were affected or how many will apply for compensation.

Passengers have already taken to SJ’s Facebook page following to ask whether other losses – such as concert tickets and parking charges – will also be refunded.

No confirmation has yet been given by SJ as to whether other types of expense will also be eligible for compensation.

Police wrote on Thursday that two people were injured in the fire, which started before 11am in one of the tunnels of the new Citybanan railway track through Stockholm.

Trains resumed normal service on Friday, the morning of the Midsummer’s Eve public holiday. 

READ ALSO: Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off

midsummertraindelays

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

The Local's ultimate guide to Midsummer's Eve

Midsummer holiday chaos leaves thousands of travellers stranded

Swedish Midsummer through the eyes of foreigners: 'It was the first time I saw my in-laws tipsy'

Ten things to hate about Midsummer in Sweden

How do Swedes celebrate Midsummer?

More trains to run between Oslo and Stockholm

Crumbling railways slowing Swedish trains

Tales of the Midnight Sun – on the night train from Kiruna to Stockholm
Advertisement

More news

Ten Instagram pictures that prove Sweden is the best summer country

Six cute Swedish towns you've never heard of

Five reasons northern Sweden is actually amazing in summer
Advertisement

How to be a cool Swede during a hot summer

Six essential shopping spots in Stockholm

Learning the language: The perils of poor Swedish prawn-unciation

Sweden's ten quirkiest tourist attractions you've never heard of
Advertisement
3,682 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The Local's ultimate guide to Midsummer's Eve
  2. Thieves steal 11 cars in one go from Stockholm dealership
  3. Sweden to replace its entire anti-aircraft system
  4. Serial rapist arrested at Stockholm Arlanda airport
  5. 'All priests should wed same-sex couples': Swedish PM
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/06
Sweden's Virtue Signalling "Batikhäxor"
26/06
Bullying in Sweden to immigrants
25/06
News from Sweden Today.
25/06
Why are TL deleteing posts?
25/06
May I sell art in public?
24/06
News from Sweden Today.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/06
Looking for models
14/06
Summer Job wanted
14/06
Learn Swedish in Göteborg
13/06
[LOOKING] Room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
12/06
Native English-speaking nanny/babysitter
12/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement