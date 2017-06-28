Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist's life in pictures

Michael Nyqvist in 2000. Photo: Jack Mikrut/TT

Michael Nyqvist, the star of the original Millennium trilogy, has passed away in lung cancer. The Local looks back at his impressive career.

Perhaps best known internationally for starring opposite Noomi Rapace in the movie trilogy based on Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' novels, Nyqvist had in fact been acting in his native Sweden since the early 1980s and was famous for his roles in iconic Swedish movies such as Oscar-nominated 'Så som i himmelen' ('As it is in Heaven'), 'Tillsammans' ('Together') and romantic comedy 'Grabben i graven bredvid'.

We look back at some of his best moments.

