Advertisement

Sweden proposes tax change for some foreign workers

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
30 June 2017
15:51 CEST+02:00
moneytaxforeign workers

Share this article

Sweden proposes tax change for some foreign workers
Skatteverket estimates it would create another 330 million kronor a year in tax revenues. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
30 June 2017
15:51 CEST+02:00
More foreign workers in Sweden may have to pay tax, if a government proposal goes ahead.

A person who does not normally live in Sweden, but is working temporarily in the country while being paid by an employer based outside of Sweden, may be exempt from paying taxes if they work less than 183 days during a year, according to current tax rules.

But according to the government's proposed changes, this rule should not apply if they have been contracted to carry out work for a company based in Sweden.

In other words, whether a temporary worker has to pay tax or not should depend on which company they are doing the work for, rather than in which country the employer paying their salary is based.

READ ALSO: Eight things to know about your Swedish tax return


Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

The government also wants foreign workers who are not registered residents with a personal identity number or coordination number (folkbokförda) to still register at the tax agency Skatteverket to help it keeb tabs on those working in the country.

It also suggests that rules applying to Swedish companies should also apply to foreign businesses operating in Sweden, for example rules on tax deductions and registration.

"We want order on the job market. This is a proposal that more people who are working temporarily in Sweden should also pay taxes in the country. They are also to register at Skatteverket to keep an eye on who is working. That facilitates control, competitiveness for Swedish businesses and tax revenues," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told news agency TT.

Skatteverket estimates it would create another 330 million kronor ($39 million) a year in tax revenues.

The government has referred the proposal to other agencies and organizations to get their opinions before it decides to take it further. If it goes ahead, it is proposed it should come into force on January 1st, 2019.

moneytaxforeign workers

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Gothenburg is Sweden’s hidden design gem, with some of the best shopping available – plus dozens of hip cafés, restaurants, and bars. Local creative Ali Davoodi shares his insider tips for how to get the most out of a visit.

Mongolia to Malmö and back: one nomad’s tale

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

The Nordic way: 'We must trust each other’

Getting from Arlanda to Stockholm just got a lot cheaper

Related articles

Time running out for billions of old Swedish kronor

Time to empty the piggy bank as Sweden's old coins soon become useless

Sweden's record-low interest rate extended until mid 2018

'The Swedish model can continue to deliver'

Struggling Ericsson spends billions in bid to turn things around

Stockholm stock market climbs to record high

Swedish fashion giant's profits drop by millions

Trump pledge sends Swedish pharma stocks down
Advertisement

More news

WATCH: Elk calf chases Swedish golfer

'Stop! This is what lagom truly means'

Swedish recipe: How to make warm goats' cheese salad with cranberries

Advertisement

VIDEO: Al-Qaeda hostage victim Johan Gustafsson's first words back home in Sweden

H&M profits boosted by new stores

Cyber attack 'worst possible timing' for Gothenburg port

Baby dies after c-section delayed at Swedish hospital
Advertisement
3,620 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six essential shopping spots in Stockholm
  2. Kenyan author ditches Swedish book fair over far-right newspaper
  3. Sweden proposes tax change for some foreign workers
  4. Baby dies after c-section delayed at Swedish hospital
  5. Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist's life in pictures
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/07
Bullying in Sweden to immigrants
01/07
Creepy Sweden Gives Returning ISIS Fighters
30/06
Safety Deposit for Second Hand Contract
30/06
FREE Car Parking in and around Kista, Stockholm...
30/06
Expats I'm Blekinge
30/06
Need a migration lawyer advise
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/06
Looking for fulltime housekeeping job in stockholm-haninge
29/06
Modern house in Huddinge for rent Oct 2017-Mar 2018
29/06
Job/Volunteer opportunity Needed
26/06
Flyttjobb
26/06
Flyttjobb
26/06
Housesitter/petsitter available in exchange for housing
View all notices
Advertisement