Swedish recipe: How to make warm goats' cheese salad with cranberries

Warm goats' cheese salad with cranberries. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

Food writer John Duxbury shares his recipe for a Swedish sweet and cheesy salad, perfect for the summertime.

Swedes produce some wonderful goats’ cheeses and often serve them in warm salads. Although it is hard to buy Swedish goats’ cheeses outside of Sweden this salad works well with any soft goats’ cheese.

The use of dried cranberries and maple syrup in the dressing makes the salad quite sweet, but as a small starter it is perfect for entertaining especially for anyone with a slightly sweet tooth.

*Although the Swedish for cranberries is tranbär many Swedes now refer to them as cranberries, so some young Swedes wouldn't even know what tranbär look like!

Summary

Makes: 2 Servings

Preparation: 25 Minutes

Cooking: 10 Minutes

Ingridients

Goats' cheese balls

20g (1/3 cup) dried breadcrumbs, preferably panko

2 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 egg, mixed with 1 tbsp of water

100g (4 oz) soft goats´heese

2tbsp sunflower oil

Salad and dressing

20g (1/3 cup) dried breadcrumbs, preferably panko

60g (1/4 cup) shallots, diced

1 tbsp light olive oil

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tbsp maple syrup (or use honey if you prefer)

60 ml (1/4 cup) extra virgin olive oil, salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

50g (1 1/2 cups) salad leaves, washed

2 tbsp dried cranberries

Method

1. Mix the breadcrumbs, parsley, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

2. Put the egg mixture in another bowl.

3. Cut the cheese into six and roll each piece into a small ball.

4. Dip the balls into the egg mixture and then into the breadcrumbs, ensuring that each ball is evenly coated. Cover and chill for at least an hour.

5. Meanwhile heat a small frying pan over a medium high heat. When hot add the pinenuts and toast for 2 minutes, shaking regularly, until golden brown. Transfer to a dish and set aside.

6. Heat 1 tablespoon of light olive oil and sauté the shallots slowly until soften and golden brown.

7. Add the vinegar and maple syrup and reduce for a minute or so.

8. Remove from the heat and whisk in 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

9. When ready to serve, toss the salad leaves in half the dressing and divide between 2 serving plates.

10. Heat 2 tablespoons of sunflower oil in a frying pan over a medium high heat until hot but not smoking. Add the goats’ cheese balls and brown them evenly (3-4 minutes).

11. Place the cooked goats’ cheese balls on each plate of salad and sprinkle over the dried cranberries, toasted pinenuts and the remaining dressing. Serve immediately.

Tips

- Everything can be prepared in advance up to the end of step 8, leaving the dish to be finished off when required.

- Use panko breadcrumbs if possible for a crispier coating – you will probably find them in the Japanese foods section of your supermarket.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.