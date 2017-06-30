WATCH: Elk calf chases Swedish golfer

Screenshot from Tony Swahn's video, with English subtitles by The Local.

Things you don't expect to happen on the golf course.

Christer Sjögren had an unusual experience on Karlstad golf course when instead of an eagle or a birdie, he ran into an elk calf. When the young elk started chasing him, he ran, all while his friends laughed at him.

His friend Tony Swahn, who shot the video, told The Local it had gone viral in Sweden. "It has really spread," he said.

Sweden has seen violent elk attacks in the past, however in this case everything worked out well in the end, after the young animal slowly walked off upon discovering nobody wanted to play.

Watch the video here or on Facebook:

This is not Sweden's first weird elk story. Read more here.