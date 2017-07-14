Advertisement

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria celebrates 40th birthday

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
14 July 2017
07:51 CEST+02:00
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria celebrates 40th birthday
Crown Princess Victoria. Photo: Photo: Erika Gerdemark/The Royal Court Sweden
It's a big day for Crown Princess Victoria as the Swedish royal celebrates turning 40, with festivities set to take place across two days in multiple parts of the Nordic country.

The party will kick off in the capital with a thanksgiving "Te Deum" religious service at the Royal Chapel inside Stockholm Palace at 10am. After that, the princess will receive gifts from visitors in the nearby gardens.

Along with royalty, representatives from the Swedish Government and the Riksdag are among those invited.

READ ALSO: Victoria Sweden's favourite royal, poll shows

At midday a military gun salute will be fired from Skeppsholmen as well as from four other positions across Sweden, before the Crown Princess and her family then head to the Royal Stables in a procession through central Stockholm.

Her day will end with a traditional gala at Borgholm on the island of Öland, southern Sweden – but the celebrations won't be over just yet. They culminate on Saturday morning at Solliden Palace, the royal residence on Öland, where the public will be invited to celebrate with her.

READ ALSO: Crown Princess Victoria opens up ahead of her 40th

