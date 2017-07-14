Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria celebrates 40th birthday

Crown Princess Victoria. Photo: Photo: Erika Gerdemark/The Royal Court Sweden

It's a big day for Crown Princess Victoria as the Swedish royal celebrates turning 40, with festivities set to take place across two days in multiple parts of the Nordic country.

The party will kick off in the capital with a thanksgiving "Te Deum" religious service at the Royal Chapel inside Stockholm Palace at 10am. After that, the princess will receive gifts from visitors in the nearby gardens.

Along with royalty, representatives from the Swedish Government and the Riksdag are among those invited.

At midday a military gun salute will be fired from Skeppsholmen as well as from four other positions across Sweden, before the Crown Princess and her family then head to the Royal Stables in a procession through central Stockholm.

Her day will end with a traditional gala at Borgholm on the island of Öland, southern Sweden – but the celebrations won't be over just yet. They culminate on Saturday morning at Solliden Palace, the royal residence on Öland, where the public will be invited to celebrate with her.

