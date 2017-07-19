Advertisement

Elderly Swede caught fire after hospital surgery

The Local
news@thelocal.se
19 July 2017
12:32 CEST+02:00
surgeryfirehospitaldoctor

Share this article

Elderly Swede caught fire after hospital surgery
File photo of a surgeon not related to the story. Photo: Jack Mikrut/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
19 July 2017
12:32 CEST+02:00
A Swedish university hospital has said a "miss in communication" is to blame after one of its surgeons accidentally set an almost 100-year-old woman ablaze in the operation room.

The woman, who turns 97 this year, was at Skåne University Hospital in Malmö in May to undergo surgical treatment, reports regional newspaper Sydsvenskan.

After the surgery the nurse covered her wound with a liquid protective film, which is highly flammable and should be kept "away from sparks, flames and other ignition sources", according to the instruction manual.

Meanwhile the doctor got called away to another incident.

When he returned he noticed that the woman was bleeding near the wound. He quickly decided to heal the wound with diathermy, an electrosurgery technique which burns skin tissue in order to reduce bleeding.

That's when the flammable protective film caught fire.

The nurse quickly put out the fire and the elderly patient only received minor burns, but the hospital writes in its report to Sweden's Health and Social Care Inspectorate that she could have been seriously injured.

Sydsvenskan reports that the hospital believes the incident was caused by a "miss in communication" between the doctor and the nurse after the former had to leave the room briefly just after the surgery.

The hospital says it has changed its routines after the incident and now never applies the protective film until after unplugging the diathermy machine.

surgeryfirehospitaldoctor

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish police investigate fire at centre for refugee children

More mums flown to Finland to give birth due to overcrowding at Swedish hospital

Baby dies after c-section delayed at Swedish hospital

Swedish asylum centre fires may have been started by same person: police

VIDEO: Ikea investigates after 'bowl sets Swede's grapes on fire'

Deadly fire believed to have started in sauna

'Flammable liquid' poured through mailbox of Stockholm family home in suspected arson attack

Sweden probes 'arson attack' on nation's largest Shiite mosque
Advertisement

More news

'The nightmare is over': wife's joy after Swedish court overturns husband's deportation order

Fika with the government: the most Swedish thing ever?

Telia to slash hundreds of jobs in Sweden
Advertisement

Sweden slams Turkey for jailing activist

Opinion: 'The assumption that Sweden has reached complete equality is wrong'

Gender segregated school bus not discriminatory, Swedish Discrimination Ombudsman rules

Drinking, fighting and lax training: What coaching Scotland is like, according to Swedish manager
Advertisement
3,785 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Elderly Swede caught fire after hospital surgery
  2. Seven hot tips to blend in on a Swedish beach
  3. 'No time to change sanitary products': Swedish viral image shows tough side of being a midwife
  4. Sweden top in equality ranking – but there's a catch
  5. Swedish authority handed over 'keys to the Kingdom' in IT security slip-up
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/07
Job in Sweden for Foreigners
19/07
American moving to Sweden
19/07
Lets have a bit of happiness
19/07
Help with salary breakup
19/07
Parental leave benefit tips please
19/07
What band or group would you love to see?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

19/07
Swedish classes in malmö
17/07
I will Pay You To Help Me Move Furniture's
17/07
Chubby to charming
17/07
Female massage master
17/07
Native English speaker looking for work in Uppsala
17/07
2 rooms in Bredäng
View all notices
Advertisement