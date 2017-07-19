In pictures: Your Swedish summer snaps

1. Åhus, Skåne
Photographer: Venetia
2. Stockholm
Photographer: Martynas Justinevicius, Glidephotos
3. Stockholm
Photographer: defining.new.wayz
4. Höör, Skåne
Photographer: Torsten Mühlbacher, clickpix_eu
5. Nydalasjön, Umeå
Photographer: thewanderingpinay
6. Loftahammar, Östergötland
Photographer: Evi Ritter
7. Södermalm, Stockholm
Photographer: Nina Sherman
8. Holmsund, Västerbotten
Photographer: Monica Hjelt
9. Resarö, Stockholm Archipelago
Photographer: Kat Caprice
10. Lund, Skåne
Photographer: Elizabeth Valentine