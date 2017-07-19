Advertisement

In pictures: Your Swedish summer snaps

The Local
news@thelocal.se
19 July 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
Photo: Martynas Justinevicius/glidephotos
Some of the pictures The Local's readers have tagged us in on Instagram this summer.

1. Åhus, Skåne

Photographer: Venetia

 

Mother nature's perfection. 930pm #åhus #swedishsummer @thelocalsweden #sweden #breathe #nofilter #thelocalsweden #balticsea

Ett inlägg delat av Venetia Stravens Kjellqvist (@venetia)

2. Stockholm

Photographer: Martynas Justinevicius, Glidephotos

3. Stockholm 

Photographer: defining.new.wayz

4. Höör, Skåne

Photographer: Torsten Mühlbacher, clickpix_eu

 

A summer evening in Sweden 

Ett inlägg delat av Torsten Mühlbacher (@clickpix_eu)

5. Nydalasjön, Umeå

Photographer: thewanderingpinay

6. Loftahammar, Östergötland

Photographer: Evi Ritter

7. Södermalm, Stockholm

Photographer: Nina Sherman

8. Holmsund, Västerbotten

Photographer: Monica Hjelt

 

Pastel

Ett inlägg delat av Monica Ingerlund Hjelt (@monicahjelt)

9. Resarö, Stockholm Archipelago

Photographer: Kat Caprice

 

Swedens finest hour  Dancing around the midsummer maypole! 🎊💃🏼

Ett inlägg delat av TRAVELBLOGGER (@katcaprice)

10. Lund, Skåne

Photographer: Elizabeth Valentine

