Advertisement

Gothenburg police launch murder probe after woman and three children die in fire

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
20 July 2017
13:13 CEST+02:00
gothenburgfirepolice

Share this article

Gothenburg police launch murder probe after woman and three children die in fire
Police outside the apartment building. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
20 July 2017
13:13 CEST+02:00
A woman in her mid-30s and three children aged two to eight have died in a fire in Gothenburg.

Police said they had launched a suspected murder investigation as it is believed all four had been "exposed to crime" before the fire started.

“That's our working hypothesis. They have injuries to their bodies that are unrelated to the fire,” police press spokesperson Thomas Fuxborg told the TT news agency on Thursday morning.

He declined to describe the nature of their injuries or if any weapon had been used.

“That's something only the police and the perpetrator should know,” he added.

Police were called to the building in Gårdsten, Gothenburg, just before 9am after neighbours saw smoke coming from the apartment.

“When police and emergency services entered the apartment a woman and a child were found dead. Two other children were found with serious injuries. One of them died in the ambulance on the way to hospital. The other child died in hospital,” said Fuxborg.

The area was cordoned off as police launched a murder investigation.

A man brought in for questioning as part of routine procedure because he has "close links" to the victims was arrested on suspicion of murder after noon. He is in his 50s, said police in an update online.

gothenburgfirepolice

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Elderly Swede caught fire after hospital surgery

'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral

Swedish police investigate fire at centre for refugee children

Police blame lack of resources as Sweden's deportation rate drops

Trio locked up over Gothenburg bomb attacks

Good for meeting friends, eating and living: what Gothenburgers think of Gothenburg

Cyber attack 'worst possible timing' for Gothenburg port

Swedish asylum centre fires may have been started by same person: police
Advertisement

More news

'I'm Lars without a cause': Swede reports Whitney Houston song for sneakily using his name

Sweden's water shortage: What you need to know

'I can guarantee with my life that the train will be called Trainy McTrainface'
Advertisement

'The nightmare is over': wife's joy after Swedish court overturns husband's deportation order

Fika with the government: the most Swedish thing ever?

Telia to slash hundreds of jobs in Sweden

Sweden slams Turkey for jailing activist
Advertisement
3,785 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Elderly Swede caught fire after hospital surgery
  2. Seven hot tips to blend in on a Swedish beach
  3. 'No time to change sanitary products': Swedish viral image shows tough side of being a midwife
  4. More than 100 tech workers told to leave Sweden since January 2016
  5. Refugees welcome? How UK and Sweden compare on education for young migrants
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/07
News from Sweden Today.
21/07
Job in Sweden for Foreigners
20/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
20/07
Salary in London vs Stockholm
20/07
PUT for Family member of Non-EU if marriages ends
20/07
Help with salary breakup
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/07
French/italian/english speaking
19/07
Swedish classes in malmö
17/07
I will Pay You To Help Me Move Furniture's
17/07
Chubby to charming
17/07
Female massage master
17/07
Native English speaker looking for work in Uppsala
View all notices
Advertisement