'I'm Lars without a cause': Swede reports Whitney Houston song for sneakily using his name

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
20 July 2017
17:11 CEST+02:00
lars without a causewhitney houston

One Swede claims Whitney Houston was secretly singing about him. Photo: Matt Sayles/AFP
A Swedish man has reported Youtube, Spotify and record company Arista Records to Sweden's National Board for Consumer Disputes (ARN) because in his opinion, American singer Whitney Houston sneakily sang his name in a song without permission to do so.

In the complaint to the ARN seen by The Local and first reported on by local newspaper Dala-Demokraten, the Swede challenges the accuracy of several lyrics in the song "I look to you".

Examples include the line "I'm lost without a cause", which he argues is actually "I'm Lars without a cause" and "In you I hear a song", which he contests is really "when Johan hear a song".

"I believe that has been actively done by the producer, songwriter, and Whitney Houston," he adds.

The complaint demands that "the product should be marketed more correctly in order to avoid misunderstandings" and also explains that he suspects "weird friends requests" on Facebook are a result of the lyrics mentioning his name.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the ARN decided not to probe the matter.

"The case is not being investigated. The reason for the decision is that only cases where the consumer's requirement have a financial value are investigated. The matter can therefore not be investigated," their decision explains.

But what do you think? Was Whitney Houston really singing "Lars" and "Johan"? Decide for yourself.

lars without a causewhitney houston

