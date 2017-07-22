Man interrupts Swedish Open match with Nazi slogans

The man casually walked onto the court before espousing his Nazi nonsense. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

The Swedish Open semifinal match between David Ferrer and Fernando Verdasco was interrupted on Saturday by a man who walked onto the court and yelled Nazi slogans while raising his arm in a Nazi-like salute.

In a TV10 broadcast clip posted on Expressen the man can be seen casually walking unimpeded onto the court as Ferrer and Verdasco volley.

The man was then stopped by the referee and television cameras diverted their attention from the disruption. The man then raised his right arm while shouting “Heil victory”. Other reported "Nazi slogans" were drowned out by the heavy booing of the crowd.

Security guards and police officers then escorted the man away as incredulous commentators decried the "absolute scandal" playing out before their eyes.

Swedish Open spokesman Christer Hult said that the situation is “now a police matter”.

Hult told Helsingborgs Dagblad that security guards at no point considered the man to be a threat to the players. He defended the event’s “good security” but said that the incident has sparked the addition of a few additional security guards.

The man who interrupted play was wearing a black shirt that read "Revolution: Support the Nordic resistance movement”.

Expressen reported that it as of just before 4pm it was unable to receive an update from the police but tournament spokesman Marcus Dunér told Helsingborgs Dagblad that the man had been arrested on trespassing charges.

After the interruption, Ferrer went on to defeat Verdasco David Ferrer 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.