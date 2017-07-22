Advertisement

Man interrupts Swedish Open match with Nazi slogans

The Local
news@thelocal.se
22 July 2017
17:16 CEST+02:00
naziswedish open

Share this article

Man interrupts Swedish Open match with Nazi slogans
The man casually walked onto the court before espousing his Nazi nonsense. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
22 July 2017
17:16 CEST+02:00
The Swedish Open semifinal match between David Ferrer and Fernando Verdasco was interrupted on Saturday by a man who walked onto the court and yelled Nazi slogans while raising his arm in a Nazi-like salute.
In a TV10 broadcast clip posted on Expressen the man can be seen casually walking unimpeded onto the court as Ferrer and Verdasco volley.
 
The man was then stopped by the referee and television cameras diverted their attention from the disruption. The man then raised his right arm while shouting “Heil victory”. Other reported "Nazi slogans" were drowned out by the heavy booing of the crowd.
 
Security guards and police officers then escorted the man away as incredulous commentators decried the "absolute scandal" playing out before their eyes.  
 
Swedish Open spokesman Christer Hult said that the situation is “now a police matter”.
 
Hult told Helsingborgs Dagblad that security guards at no point considered the man to be a threat to the players. He defended the event’s “good security” but said that the incident has sparked the addition of a few additional security guards.
 
The man who interrupted play was wearing a black shirt that read "Revolution: Support the Nordic resistance movement”. 
 
Expressen reported that it as of just before 4pm it was unable to receive an update from the police but tournament spokesman Marcus Dunér told Helsingborgs Dagblad that the man had been arrested on trespassing charges. 
 
After the interruption, Ferrer went on to defeat Verdasco David Ferrer 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4. 
naziswedish open

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Trio locked up over Gothenburg bomb attacks

Man with alleged Nazi links admits driving his car into a refugee demonstration in Malmö

Two men charged over refugee home blast 'received military training in Russia'

Neo-Nazis to attend iconic Swedish political festival

Jewish centre in northern Sweden closes following Nazi threats

School watchdog probes teacher over Nazi allegations

Swedish party expels politicians for 'Camp Auschwitz' flag

Pupils' school photo Nazi salute 'wasn't criminal'
Advertisement

More news

Gothenburg man charged with killing his three children and their mother

Swedish golfer Stenson has rental home burgled during British Open

Seven Swedish startups that help make your life better
Advertisement

Tourists fed 'pizza, ice cream and sausages' to horses at Swedish farm

IT workers in other countries had access to secret Swedish records: report

UK and France now more popular than Sweden for asylum applicants

Man detained in Swedish security police 'public devastation' investigation
Advertisement
3,776 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 26 untranslatable Swedish words
  2. 'I'm Lars without a cause': Swede reports Whitney Houston song for sneakily using his name
  3. UK and France now more popular than Sweden for asylum applicants
  4. 'I can guarantee with my life that the train will be called Trainy McTrainface'
  5. Sweden's water shortage: What you need to know
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/07
Job in Sweden for Foreigners
22/07
Employment in Sweden
22/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
22/07
Paying early for a house
22/07
I love Cooking/baking!
22/07
Religion Survey Link
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/07
French/italian/english speaking
19/07
Swedish classes in malmö
17/07
I will Pay You To Help Me Move Furniture's
17/07
Chubby to charming
17/07
Female massage master
17/07
Native English speaker looking for work in Uppsala
View all notices
Advertisement