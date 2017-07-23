Seven die in traffic accidents during bleak weekend on Swedish roads

File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Seven people have been killed so far this weekend in accidents on Sweden’s roads, including a man who crashed his motorcycle and a woman who was hit by a bus.

Two further people were also killed in motorcycle accidents and two of the seven deaths were caused by pedestrians being run over, while separate accidents claimed the lives of two more victims, one of whom was a truck driver, reports news agency TT.

Many more have also been injured during a particularly poor weekend for traffic accidents, according to the report.

“The accidents that have occurred are completely normal, even though they are tragic. The accidents have different causes and are not a result of anything in particular. The main thing is to be careful on the road when there is a lot of traffic,” press officer Linda Corsvall of road authority Trafikverket told TT.

Statistics showing whether road safety in Sweden has got worse overall in 2017 will not be available until after the summer, reports TT.

Accident numbers are related to congestion on roads, meaning peaks are seen around holiday periods such as Christmas, Easter and Midsummer, as well as during the summer when many people are travelling away from home.

Although the weekend’s accidents have different causes, Trafikverket advised drivers to always check road conditions before travelling and try to avoid busy spots.

“When there are big holidays we go out and find out which roads have heavy traffic, and also advise which roads have speed cameras and central barriers. These are a bit slower, but the safest roads,” Corsvall said.

