Advertisement

Seven die in traffic accidents during bleak weekend on Swedish roads

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
23 July 2017
12:55 CEST+02:00
roadtrafficaccidentroad safety

Share this article

Seven die in traffic accidents during bleak weekend on Swedish roads
File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
23 July 2017
12:55 CEST+02:00
Seven people have been killed so far this weekend in accidents on Sweden’s roads, including a man who crashed his motorcycle and a woman who was hit by a bus.

Two further people were also killed in motorcycle accidents and two of the seven deaths were caused by pedestrians being run over, while separate accidents claimed the lives of two more victims, one of whom was a truck driver, reports news agency TT.

Many more have also been injured during a particularly poor weekend for traffic accidents, according to the report.

“The accidents that have occurred are completely normal, even though they are tragic. The accidents have different causes and are not a result of anything in particular. The main thing is to be careful on the road when there is a lot of traffic,” press officer Linda Corsvall of road authority Trafikverket told TT.

Statistics showing whether road safety in Sweden has got worse overall in 2017 will not be available until after the summer, reports TT.

Accident numbers are related to congestion on roads, meaning peaks are seen around holiday periods such as Christmas, Easter and Midsummer, as well as during the summer when many people are travelling away from home.

READ ALSO: No new record-low for road deaths in Sweden

Although the weekend’s accidents have different causes, Trafikverket advised drivers to always check road conditions before travelling and try to avoid busy spots.

“When there are big holidays we go out and find out which roads have heavy traffic, and also advise which roads have speed cameras and central barriers. These are a bit slower, but the safest roads,” Corsvall said. 

READ ALSO: Texting behind the wheel: Soon illegal in Sweden, too?

roadtrafficaccidentroad safety

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Texting behind the wheel: Soon illegal in Sweden, too?

Injuries on the rise as cyclists and pedestrians clash

Fatal Swedish bus crash 'like a warzone'

Man dies after Stockholm City Hall car crash

One dead and several injured in Swedish pile-up

No new record-low for road deaths in Sweden

Swedish policeman killed in traffic accident during robbery chase

Swedish police investigate crazed motorist who drove at pedestrians
Advertisement

More news

Man interrupts Swedish Open match with Nazi slogans

Gothenburg man charged with killing his three children and their mother

Swedish golfer Stenson has rental home burgled during British Open
Advertisement

Seven Swedish startups that help make your life better

Tourists fed 'pizza, ice cream and sausages' to horses at Swedish farm

IT workers in other countries had access to secret Swedish records: report

UK and France now more popular than Sweden for asylum applicants
Advertisement
3,799 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. UK and France now more popular than Sweden for asylum applicants
  2. Man interrupts Swedish Open match with Nazi slogans
  3. IT workers in other countries had access to secret Swedish records: report
  4. Gothenburg man charged with killing his three children and their mother
  5. Swede dies in earthquake in Greece and Turkey
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/07
Neo Nazis Hand Out Flyers
23/07
Job in Sweden for Foreigners
23/07
Salary in London vs Stockholm
23/07
Paying early for a house
23/07
Cash Money! Moving to Sweden
22/07
Employment in Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/07
French/italian/english speaking
19/07
Swedish classes in malmö
17/07
I will Pay You To Help Me Move Furniture's
17/07
Chubby to charming
17/07
Female massage master
17/07
Native English speaker looking for work in Uppsala
View all notices
Advertisement