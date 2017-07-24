Advertisement

Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people in Stockholm

The Local
news@thelocal.se
24 July 2017
16:03 CEST+02:00
södermalmchildrenrobberycrime

Share this article

Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people in Stockholm
File photo of a police officer. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
24 July 2017
16:03 CEST+02:00
Police have raised concern after groups of youths aged under 15 – one thought to be as young as nine – were caught robbing or trying to rob people in Stockholm last night.

A reveller reported being robbed of their mobile phone at a bar in the popular Södermalm district of Stockholm at around 2am on Monday, getting hit in the face when trying to get their phone back. The victim did not need an ambulance, said police. The suspects, two young boys, ran off but were caught by police.

An hour later youths on a bike tried to rob another person, also on Södermalm, armed with a "knife-like object", said police. No one was injured and the robbery attempt was unsuccessful, but four young suspects were later seized by police in central Stockholm.

All six were handed over to social services. Police officers in the Södermalm area wrote on Twitter that they were all younger than 15, one believed to be young as nine.

"The youngest was nine years old. Tried to rob using brass knuckles," they tweeted.

The identities of the children were not disclosed, but Swedish authorities have previously raised concern about around 800 teenagers from North African countries sleeping rough in the country, according to figures from a police report from 2015.

"I'm not talking about these individual cases now but in general we can say that we have had an issue in Stockholm City over the last five to six years, concerning young people who commit crimes and fairly often do not have a custodian," Elisabeth Anestad, deputy head of the Stockholm City police district, told Swedish news agency TT on Monday.

She said many of these children return to the street even after being caught by police, but it is rare that perpetrators are younger than 15. There is no recent overall rise in these crimes, she said, rather a coincidence that a couple of robberies were reported in one evening.

"There are what we would call 'street children'. Children who are on the outside of Swedish society and are not involved in any kind of process, then you are completely unprotected and very vulnerable. It's not just that you can commit crimes but you are also easily the target of crimes," Anestad told TT.

Sweden has struggled to repatriate the children, who arrive in the country without parents and often succumb to drug abuse, because in many cases their home countries refuse to accept them, even in cases when the children themselves want to go back.

However, after striking a deal with Morocco the country is now letting more of them return home. In the first five months of this year a total of 82 young Moroccan street children were sent back, compared to 35 last year and only eight the year before, according to the justice ministry.

södermalmchildrenrobberycrime

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Man detained in Swedish security police 'public devastation' investigation

International crime networks up their game in Sweden

Good for meeting friends, eating and living: what Gothenburgers think of Gothenburg

Three men injured in Malmö shooting

Our life as a one-income family in Sweden

Thieves steal 11 cars in one go from Stockholm dealership

Serial rapist arrested at Stockholm Arlanda airport

Sweden agrees to exchange fingerprints with the US
Advertisement

More news

Swedish government battles political fallout from transport data leak

Why Swedish 'summer cottage murder' woman will likely spend life in prison: legal expert

Urn containing woman's ashes goes missing in Swedish post
Advertisement

Dry Swedish summer creates forest fire risk and low water levels

Power failure knocks out thousands of alarms and card terminals across Sweden

Sweden's Sarah Sjöström makes more history with new gold medal

Opinion: Swedish bureaucracy is slowing down integration
Advertisement
3,774 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people in Stockholm
  2. Swedish cyber security slip-up 'a complete failure': PM Stefan Löfven
  3. Swedish neo-Nazis hand out flyers, causing fight to break out
  4. Seven die in traffic accidents during bleak weekend on Swedish roads
  5. Turkey re-arrests activists in Amnesty case involving German, Swedish citizens: group
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/07
Shipping Agents in Stockholm
25/07
Personal data kept by Employer
25/07
Private health insurrance
25/07
Scrapping a car in Sweden
25/07
How to quit my job?
24/07
Driving with car boot open
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
24/07
Violin lessons in English/Estonian - looking for students
24/07
Apartment in Bergshamra, Solna
24/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 8000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
24/07
Trucking
20/07
French/italian/english speaking
View all notices
Advertisement