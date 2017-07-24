Growing number of Swedish women take up hunting

File photo of a hunt in Sweden. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

More and more women are taking up hunting in Sweden, where every fifth new licence is taken by a woman according to new figures.

The proportion of female members of the Swedish Hunting Association (Svenska Jägareförbundet) has increased by three percent in the last year, meaning there are now 13,767 women out of 160,000 members.

"Since 10-15 years ago there have been more women every year. So even if there aren't so many in total there are more women all the time," Svenska jägareförbundet spokesperson Christina Nilson-Dag told news agency TT.

The image of hunting culture as macho culture is not an accurate one, according to Christine Hansson, who has written a book on hunting.

“It makes me a bit sad that people outside hunting circles think that. If they followed it through I think they would have a different picture."

It wasn't always that way however, she admits, pointing to when she was a child:

“At that time daughters didn’t come out on the hunt. You can see a difference in that today”.

