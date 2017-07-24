In pictures: Swedish pensioner has giant dragon painted on her house for her birthday

Judith Skörsemo, 80, commissioned a giant mural of a dragon on her wall. Photo: Kim Demåne/Delicious Brains

A pensioner from southern Sweden has marked her 80th birthday in style by having a giant mural of a dragon painted on her house.

Judith Skörsemo from Bräkne-Hoby got tired of the boring old grey colour of her home, so she contacted artist Kim Demåne to spice it up, and the resulting work was a unique birthday present.

Demåne admitted that the request from an unexpected customer surprised and intrigued him.

"It also made me really interested in what kind of person Judith is," he told The Local.

In turn, she helped inspire the work, which shows a dragon with roots emerging from the ground and wrapping itself around a tower.

"She's sitting on 80 years of knowledge. She has watered the dragon-apple tree of knowledge herself, and that's what protects her in the tower here and now," the artist explained.



Judith and her mural. Photo: Kim Demåne/Delicious Brains

Asked how long it took to complete the painting, Demåne joked “one litre of coffee and one kilo of buns”, before noting that Skörsemo was pleased with the end product.

"She was moved by it and explained that it would brighten up her everyday."

