Advertisement

Dry Swedish summer creates forest fire risk and low water levels

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 July 2017
08:38 CEST+02:00
droughtwaterforest firegroundwaterweather

Share this article

Dry Swedish summer creates forest fire risk and low water levels
It has been a particularly dry summer in Sweden. Photo: Jon Olav Nesvold/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 July 2017
08:38 CEST+02:00
An unusually dry summer in Sweden has left meteorologists fretting about low water levels and the prospect of forest fires.

In two out of Sweden's three historic "lands" there has been 50 percent less rain than usual in July, with Götaland and Svealand abnormally dry for this time of the year. Even northernmost land Norrland had less rain than usual in June.

"It's getting drier than usual as a result of there being less rain. And if you look at the forecast for the next 10 days there isn't much more rain in sight," Lisa Frost, a meteorologist from national forecaster SMHI told news agency TT.

It is so dry in large parts of Götaland and Svealand that SMHI has issued warnings for forest fires, and with no significant rainfall in sight, the warning will remain in place for at least the coming week.

Groundwater levels, which were already down due to a series of winters with light snowfall, are also struggling due to the lack of rain. Levels in large reserves in eastern Götaland and western Svealand in particular have gotten worse since April.

Though bad, the situation is slightly better than previously expected, according to SMHI hydrologist Jonas Olsson:

"We have had some rainfall since the worst period. There are still low levels but not as alarming as first thought. The rain that has come has not helped fill the large water reserves however, so there are still very low levels".

Earlier this month The Local spoke to Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU) hydrogeologist Lars-Ove Lång, who explained that not everyone in the country is impacted by low groundwater levels in the same way, with the countryside likely to feel it more.

"Large and medium sized cities in many cases use surface water or supplement groundwater with surface water, which means they're not as sensitive to low ground water levels. In the countryside, it's important to improve knowledge of groundwater levels, something the government has now flagged up. The consequences can be big for those who use their own wells”.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Sweden's water shortage

droughtwaterforest firegroundwaterweather

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden's water shortage: What you need to know

What to expect from Sweden's National Day weather

Summer is here now, right? Think again. Northern Sweden just had snow – in June!

Sweden prepares for heatwave as 30C temperatures predicted

Sweden celebrates as summer weather finally arrives after chilly spring

May in Sweden: Swimming season in the south, snow in the north

Snow in May? Arctic winds ruin spring for Sweden

Heat record broken in Sweden, but the cold is returning
Advertisement

More news

In pictures: Stockholm now has a 140-metre long inflatable waterslide for adults

Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers

Sweden cuts 2017 asylum seeker forecast again, but fewer cases will be processed
Advertisement

Sweden progress to Women’s Euro 2017 quarter-finals

Suspected arsonist arrested following asylum centre fire in northern Sweden

In pictures: 8 of Sweden's weirdest looking buildings

Swedish government battles political fallout from transport data leak
Advertisement
3,775 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people in Stockholm
  2. Swedish cyber security slip-up 'a complete failure': PM Stefan Löfven
  3. Swedish neo-Nazis hand out flyers, causing fight to break out
  4. Seven die in traffic accidents during bleak weekend on Swedish roads
  5. Swedish policeman killed in traffic accident during robbery chase
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
26/07
Personal data kept by Employer
25/07
Shipping Agents in Stockholm
25/07
Private health insurrance
25/07
Scrapping a car in Sweden
25/07
How to quit my job?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/07
New bed for sale
24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
24/07
Violin lessons in English/Estonian - looking for students
24/07
Apartment in Bergshamra, Solna
24/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 8000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
24/07
Trucking
View all notices
Advertisement