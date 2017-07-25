Urn containing woman's ashes goes missing in Swedish post

File photo of a Postnord van. Photo: Bertil Ericson/TT

A Stockholm family has been forced to postpone their mother's funeral after an urn containing her ashes went missing while en route from Germany to Sweden.

The 83-year-old woman was cremated after dying in Hanover on June 10th, and her children and grandchildren had her ashes sent to Sweden where they live in order to hold a funeral in Stockholm County.

The package with the urn was sent on June 29th and entered Sweden on July 1st according to tracking information, but after reaching Kramfors 460km north of Stockholm it then went missing, with conflicting information provided about where it may have been taken since, according to the family.

"After that I don't know what happened. I have called the postal service three or four times a week and it takes time to get through to a caseworker. Today I found out that the package reached Segeltorp (in Stockholm County), but when I called up it was apparently not clear that it was there," the woman's son told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet.

The original plan was for the family to hold a funeral in early July, but it has been postponed. The German funeral firm that cremated the woman told her son it is standard practice to send an urn through registered international mail as a method of transport, and the family now wants compensation from Swedish-Danish postal service Postnord due to the distress caused.

Postnord told The Local that their first priority is to track down the package.

"What happened is obviously deeply unfortunate. Now we're focusing all of our energy first on finding the mail, and also on clearing up what has gone wrong to prevent it from happening again. Other questions can wait until we have solved the issue," Postnord press spokesperson Maria Ibsén said.