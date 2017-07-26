In pictures: Stockholm now has a 140-metre long inflatable waterslide for adults

No, your eyes do not deceive you. Photo: Waterslide Obstacle Rush Stockholm

Everyone enjoys acting like a child once in a while, and a company in Stockholm is now trying to capitalize on that by rolling out a giant waterslide in the Swedish capital with adults as one of the main target groups.

The 140-metre long waterslide is the pièce de résistance of the forthcoming Waterslide Obstacle Rush race, which will place five kilometres of inflatable obstacles in Stockholm's Gärdet district.

"We must be the only obstacle course in the world with a 140-metre long waterslide as part of it. It'll be really fun to see everyone slide down it," Mathias Carlsson from organizers Magnet & Company told The Local.



The full course with the waterslide at the end. Photo: Waterslide Obstacle Rush Stockholm

Part of the slide section is already in place, but some of the other parts are still on their way to Stockholm, and the workers admit they're pretty excited about the prospect of testing the whole thing before everyone else.

And if you thought waterslides are only for kids, think again: one of the main target groups for the race is people aged between 18 and 35, as well as competitive types in general.

"It's the first time we've held this race. I think we've been successful in attracting both families with kids and a target group within the 18-35 range, as well as those that are a little more competitively-driven who want to run the five kilometre version," Carlsson said.

"It has been a goal from the start to pull in a broad audience. We don’t know exactly how many will take part, but we've noticed an increase in bookings lately. Right now there are over 600 people who have signed up and more are expected."