Advertisement

In pictures: Stockholm now has a 140-metre long inflatable waterslide for adults

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
26 July 2017
11:45 CEST+02:00
watersliderace

Share this article

In pictures: Stockholm now has a 140-metre long inflatable waterslide for adults
No, your eyes do not deceive you. Photo: Waterslide Obstacle Rush Stockholm
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
26 July 2017
11:45 CEST+02:00
Everyone enjoys acting like a child once in a while, and a company in Stockholm is now trying to capitalize on that by rolling out a giant waterslide in the Swedish capital with adults as one of the main target groups.

The 140-metre long waterslide is the pièce de résistance of the forthcoming Waterslide Obstacle Rush race, which will place five kilometres of inflatable obstacles in Stockholm's Gärdet district.

"We must be the only obstacle course in the world with a 140-metre long waterslide as part of it. It'll be really fun to see everyone slide down it," Mathias Carlsson from organizers Magnet & Company told The Local.


The full course with the waterslide at the end. Photo: Waterslide Obstacle Rush Stockholm

Part of the slide section is already in place, but some of the other parts are still on their way to Stockholm, and the workers admit they're pretty excited about the prospect of testing the whole thing before everyone else.

And if you thought waterslides are only for kids, think again: one of the main target groups for the race is people aged between 18 and 35, as well as competitive types in general.

"It's the first time we've held this race. I think we've been successful in attracting both families with kids and a target group within the 18-35 range, as well as those that are a little more competitively-driven who want to run the five kilometre version," Carlsson said.

"It has been a goal from the start to pull in a broad audience. We don’t know exactly how many will take part, but we've noticed an increase in bookings lately. Right now there are over 600 people who have signed up and more are expected."

watersliderace

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Watch Sweden's Seinabo Sey in 'Beyonce' power statement

Swedish police avoid probe after sex 'cover up' at festival

Swedish teen pop star blogs 'a swine is a swine'

Teen arrested after police 'cover up' sex attacks

Is this ad for diverse Swedish mall too white?

'The concept of race is a slippery slope': Ullenhag

Race to be scrapped from Swedish legislation

Witnesses 'too scared' to report Malmö hate crime
Advertisement

More news

Rare white elk photographed in Swedish back garden

Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers

Sweden coach Pia Sundhage admits 'gamble' at Women's Euro 2017
Advertisement

The Swedish no-confidence motion explained: who's involved and what it means

Sweden cuts 2017 asylum seeker forecast again, but fewer cases will be processed

Sweden progress to Women’s Euro 2017 quarter-finals

Suspected arsonist arrested following asylum centre fire in northern Sweden
Advertisement
3,799 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people in Stockholm
  2. Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers
  3. Swedish cyber security slip-up 'a complete failure': PM Stefan Löfven
  4. No island as important as Gotland, says US military chief
  5. In pictures: Swedish pensioner has giant dragon painted on her house for her birthday
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/07
2017 - New terrorist threat for Stockholm ?
27/07
Mum and baby groups
26/07
Salary in London vs Stockholm
26/07
Värme och varmatten
26/07
Freelancing (in US) while on work permit in Sweden
26/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/07
New bed for sale
24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
24/07
Violin lessons in English/Estonian - looking for students
24/07
Apartment in Bergshamra, Solna
24/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 8000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
24/07
Trucking
View all notices
Advertisement