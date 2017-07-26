Advertisement

Sweden cuts 2017 asylum seeker forecast again, but fewer cases will be processed

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
26 July 2017
08:39 CEST+02:00
aslumrefugeesmigrationsverketmigration

Share this article

Sweden cuts 2017 asylum seeker forecast again, but fewer cases will be processed
The Swedish Migration Agency (Migrationsverket) office. Photo: Adam Wrafter/SvD/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
26 July 2017
08:39 CEST+02:00
The number of asylum seekers predicted to come to Sweden in 2017 has dropped by 6,700 compared to the last forecast in April.

That's according to the latest forecast by the Swedish Migration Agency (Migrationsverket), which estimates a total of 28,000 people will seek asylum in the country this year, newspaper Dagens Nyheter reports.

In 2016 by contrast 29,000 people sought asylum in Sweden.

Migrationsverket has also changed its target for the number of asylum cases that it expects to process this year, which is now 80,000. That’s 15,000 fewer than the April forecast, and 25,000 fewer than a prediction from the start of the year.

READ ALSO: Tightened broder controls and legal changes keep Swedish asylum forecast on course

Standard processing times are now not expected to return until the second half of 2018, instead of late 2017 as was previously suggested.

The long processing times mean that many children have turned 18 during their asylum application period, and that in turn means more are having their application rejected, according to the authority.

aslumrefugeesmigrationsverketmigration

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Opinion: Swedish bureaucracy is slowing down integration

UK and France now more popular than Sweden for asylum applicants

'The nightmare is over': wife's joy after Swedish court overturns husband's deportation order

More than 100 tech workers told to leave Sweden since January 2016

Refugees welcome? How UK and Sweden compare on education for young migrants

'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral

Sting donates Polar Music Prize money to refugees in Sweden

Trio locked up over Gothenburg bomb attacks
Advertisement

More news

Rare white elk photographed in Swedish back garden

Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers

Sweden coach Pia Sundhage admits 'gamble' at Women's Euro 2017
Advertisement

The Swedish no-confidence motion explained: who's involved and what it means

In pictures: Stockholm now has a 140-metre long inflatable waterslide for adults

Sweden progress to Women’s Euro 2017 quarter-finals

Suspected arsonist arrested following asylum centre fire in northern Sweden
Advertisement
3,799 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people in Stockholm
  2. Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers
  3. Swedish cyber security slip-up 'a complete failure': PM Stefan Löfven
  4. No island as important as Gotland, says US military chief
  5. In pictures: Swedish pensioner has giant dragon painted on her house for her birthday
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/07
2017 - New terrorist threat for Stockholm ?
27/07
Mum and baby groups
26/07
Salary in London vs Stockholm
26/07
Värme och varmatten
26/07
Freelancing (in US) while on work permit in Sweden
26/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/07
New bed for sale
24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
24/07
Violin lessons in English/Estonian - looking for students
24/07
Apartment in Bergshamra, Solna
24/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 8000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
24/07
Trucking
View all notices
Advertisement