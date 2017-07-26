Advertisement

Sweden progress to Women’s Euro 2017 quarter-finals

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
26 July 2017
07:22 CEST+02:00
footballwomen's footballeuro 2017pia sundhageswedenlotta schelin

Share this article

Sweden progress to Women’s Euro 2017 quarter-finals
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius celebrating their second goal against Italy. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
26 July 2017
07:22 CEST+02:00
Sweden have progressed to the quarter-finals of Women’s Euro 2017 despite a surprising 3-2 defeat to Italy.

Sweden have progressed to the quarter-finals of Women’s Euro 2017 despite a surprising 3-2 defeat to Italy.

Daniela Sabatino put Italy ahead in Doetinchem after four minutes when Sweden defender Linda Sembrant accidentally knocked down a cross for her inside the box.

Swedish striker Lotta Schelin equalized from a penalty following a foul on Stina Blackstenius by Federica Di Criscio, but Sabatino eventually gave Italy the lead again before half-time when she volleyed home a cross from Linda Tucceri Cimini.

The back and forth continued when Blackstenius equalised for Sweden two minutes after the break, firing in a cross from half-time substitute Fridolina Rolfo, but Cristiana Girelli forced in a cross from Barbara Bonansea five minutes from the end.

READ ALSO: Drinking, fighting and lax training part of coaching Scotland, according to Swedish manager

Sweden were trying to impose themselves, but Italy were more dangerous on the counter-attack, with Bonansea first going close and then seeing her curling strike excellently clawed away by Hedvig Lindahl.

Playing her last international game, Melania Gabbiadini fired into Lindahl and Sabatino then missed with a rebound.

In the second half, Sweden stepped up their pressure, with another half-time substitute Lisa Dahlkvist first having her header cleared off the goalline and then steering a low shot wide. Sembrant headed wide, while Blackstenius slammed her header into the upright on 78 minutes.

After Girelli's goal, Sweden were lucky to see Bonansea fail to add a fourth and then have a stoppage-time shot stopped by Lindahl.

"I'm disappointed the way it turned out," said Sweden coach Pia Sundhage.

"(But) at the end of the day we reached the quarter-final and I'm happy about that," she said, praising her team for the 25 minutes after the break when Rolfo and Dahlkvist breathed life into their performance.

READ ALSO: Six times coach Pia Sundhage proved she's the coolest

Italian coach Antonio Cabrini said Italy could build on the result which he hailed as "a very important victory".

"I'm happy for the girls because they promised they would give everything on the pitch and they did."

Despite the defeat Sweden still progressed as runners-up behind Germany thanks to Russia’s 2-0 defeat to the Germans in Tuesday’s other Group B match, and Sundhage’s side will now face hosts the Netherlands for a place in the semi-finals.

footballwomen's footballeuro 2017pia sundhageswedenlotta schelin

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden coach Pia Sundhage admits 'gamble' at Women's Euro 2017

Sweden sink Russia at women's Euro

Drinking, fighting and lax training: What coaching Scotland is like, according to Swedish manager

Sweden satisfied with 'crucial' Euro opener

Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany

In pictures: 15 times Stefan Löfven looked incredibly Swedish

Ten things to hate about Midsummer in Sweden

Ten Instagram pictures that prove Sweden is the best summer country
Advertisement

More news

Rare white elk photographed in Swedish back garden

Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers

The Swedish no-confidence motion explained: who's involved and what it means
Advertisement

In pictures: Stockholm now has a 140-metre long inflatable waterslide for adults

Sweden cuts 2017 asylum seeker forecast again, but fewer cases will be processed

Suspected arsonist arrested following asylum centre fire in northern Sweden

In pictures: 8 of Sweden's weirdest looking buildings
Advertisement
3,799 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people in Stockholm
  2. Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers
  3. Swedish cyber security slip-up 'a complete failure': PM Stefan Löfven
  4. No island as important as Gotland, says US military chief
  5. In pictures: Swedish pensioner has giant dragon painted on her house for her birthday
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/07
2017 - New terrorist threat for Stockholm ?
27/07
Mum and baby groups
26/07
Salary in London vs Stockholm
26/07
Värme och varmatten
26/07
Freelancing (in US) while on work permit in Sweden
26/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/07
New bed for sale
24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
24/07
Violin lessons in English/Estonian - looking for students
24/07
Apartment in Bergshamra, Solna
24/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 8000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
24/07
Trucking
View all notices
Advertisement