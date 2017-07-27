Advertisement

Swedish PM announces government reshuffle in response to no-confidence motion

The Local
news@thelocal.se
27 July 2017
10:50 CEST+02:00
transportstyrelsenallianceanna johanssonpeter hultqvistanders ygemanstefan löfven

Share this article

Swedish PM announces government reshuffle in response to no-confidence motion
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven flanked by Defence Minister (Peter Hultqvist) and Social Security Minister Annika Strandhäll. Photo: Erik Simander/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
27 July 2017
10:50 CEST+02:00
Swedish PM Stefan Löfven has announced that Interior Minister Anders Ygeman and Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson will leave their positions in response to a no-confidence motion against three of the government's ministers by the opposition Alliance coalition.

"I don't want political chaos. I want to take responsibility so that the country doesn't end up with political chaos," Löfven said to journalists in Stockholm.

Johansson is replaced by Tomas Eneroth, while Ygeman's duties as Interior Minister will be handled by Justice Minister Morgan Johansson going forward. Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, who was also subject to the no-confidence motion, will continue in his position.

Löfven labelled the no-confidence motion against Hultqvist as "completely irresponsible" and noted that he "is Defence Minister in my government. He does not have responsibility for the authority where the shortcomings occurred".

Citing anonymous government sources, tabloid Aftonbladet said that Löfven's strategy in keeping Hultqvist in place is to make the motion more difficult for them as he is popular among the centre-right.

But Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch Thor suggested the opposition would be unwavering, writing on Twitter that "confidence in the Defence Minister is exhausted. The Prime Minister is not taking responsibility – as such we'll ask for responsibility in the Riksdag".

On Thursday afternoon, the Alliance parties jointly announced they would push forward with their no-confidence motion against Hultqvist.

In a further change, Heléne Fritzon will take over as Migration Minister meaning Morgan Johansson is no longer responsible for migration issues as was the case before, while Löfven also announced that Health Minister Gabriel Wikström will leave his position for health reasons, with Social Security Minister Annika Strandhäll taking over his duties.

The PM called the country's government to an emergency meeting at the Rosenbad offices in Stockholm on Wednesday after the four leaders of the Alliance parties announced their plans for the motion that morning. But while it was expected that the PM would respond at some point during the day, it was instead left to wait until Thursday morning.

READ ALSO: Sweden left waiting for PM's response to no-confidence motion

Justifying their reasoning for the motion of no-confidence, the Alliance leaders said that Defence Minister Hultqvist, Interior Minister Ygeman and Infrastructure Minister Johansson “neglected their responsibilities” when a transport data leak made top secret databases available to foreign IT workers.

READ ALSO: Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers

The massive leak of confidential information stems from the Swedish Transport Agency's (Transportstyrelsen) hiring of IBM in 2015 to take over its IT operations. IBM used subcontractors abroad, making sensitive information and an entire database of Swedish drivers' licences accessible by foreign technicians who did not have the usual security clearance.

Though it is not yet known if it caused any harm, it is one of the largest breaches of government information in Sweden in decades.

Defenders of Löfven's government have pointed out that the outsourcing of Transportstyrelsen's IT operations started during the mandate of the previous Alliance government, led by then Moderate leader Fredrik Reinfeldt and featuring current Centre Party leader Annie Lööf as Enterprise Minister.

Now former Interior Minister Ygeman made a short statement through Twitter in response to the news that he will no longer continue in his position.

"I want to thank all police officers, firefighters, prosecutors and coastguards. It has been an honour and privilege  to work with you for a safer Sweden."

PM Löfven has proposed that Ygeman should take over as the Social Democrat group leader in the Riksdag.

transportstyrelsenallianceanna johanssonpeter hultqvistanders ygemanstefan löfven

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers

The Swedish no-confidence motion explained: who's involved and what it means

Swedish government battles political fallout from transport data leak

Swedish cyber security slip-up 'a complete failure': PM Stefan Löfven

Opposition pushes ahead with no-confidence motion against defence minister

Sweden left waiting for PM's response to no-confidence motion

IT workers in other countries had access to secret Swedish records: report

'The fixation with Stockholm is over': Stefan Löfven
Advertisement

More news

Woman in Sweden calls out mountain rescue helicopter because she was tired

Police in Örebro investigate attempted rape of nine-year-old girl

Sarah Sjöström out to break more records at World Championships
Advertisement

Recipe: How to make a delicious Swedish spiced berry compote

Sweden's Sarah Sjöström books place in 100m freestyle world semi-finals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic immortalised on giant '1,000 kronor' note

Better treatment and education reduce dementia levels, Swedish study shows
Advertisement
3,805 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers
  2. Swedish PM announces government reshuffle in response to no-confidence motion
  3. Swedish government battles political fallout from transport data leak
  4. The Swedish no-confidence motion explained: who's involved and what it means
  5. Rare white elk photographed in Swedish back garden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
27/07
Moving to Sweden.
27/07
Lets have a bit of happiness
27/07
Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people
27/07
Any English speakers in Skövde or Mariestad?
27/07
custody after marriage
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/07
room to rent in Borlange
26/07
New bed for sale
24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
24/07
Violin lessons in English/Estonian - looking for students
24/07
Apartment in Bergshamra, Solna
24/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 8000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
View all notices
Advertisement