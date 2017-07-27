Zlatan Ibrahimovic immortalised on giant '1,000 kronor' note

Zlatan unveiled the note through Instagram, comparing himself to Benjamin Franklin. Photo: Dave Thompson/AP & Margareta Kubista Gustavsson/TT

Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic's face has now been immortalised on a giant 1,000 kronor note, but unfortunately for fans of the striker, it's not legal tender.

Contrary to some reports from media outlets outside of Sweden, the new note with Zlatan's face on it is not a genuine bill, nor any kind of homage towards the forward from Sweden at an official level.

Instead, it's a piece of art by Swedish photographer and artist Bingo Rimér, which Ibrahimović unveiled in typically understated style on Instagram by comparing himself to US Founding Father, scientist and inventor Benjamin Franklin.

You have Benjamin Franklin and you have me #bingorimer

This isn't the first time the confident forward has likened himself to something ridiculous: in the past he has suggested he is comparable to Sweden's King, a god and Julius Caesar to name but a few.

He has also previously insisted that he is similar to a different Benjamin because of the seemingly minimal impact of the ageing process on him – Benjamin Button.

Time appears to have caught up with even Ibrahimovic however, as the 35-year-old is currently in the process of recovering from ligament damage in his right knee, which has left him as a free agent after not having his contract renewed by Manchester United.