Advertisement

Recipe: How to make a delicious Swedish spiced berry compote

The Local
news@thelocal.se
28 July 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
recipethelocalrecipefoodswedish food

Share this article

Recipe: How to make a delicious Swedish spiced berry compote
This spiced berry compote is a great way to make berries last longer. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food
The Local
news@thelocal.se
28 July 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
Looking for a way to preserve all of those berries that seem to be everywhere in Sweden during the summer? Try food writer John Duxbury's recipe for delicious Swedish spiced berry compote.

This is delicious and interesting compote for grown-ups, but is not suitable for small children because of the spices left in the jam. It is excellent on scones, in porridge or on toast. The exact quantities don't really matter, so long as you use a total of 1 kg (2¼ lb) of fruit.

Ingredients

500 g(1¼ lb)strawberries, preferably smallish berries

300 g(½ lb)raspberries

100 g(¼ lb)blueberries

100 g(¼ lb)blackberries

2-3 star anise

8 juniper berries

1 lemon, juice finely grated zest

1 kg(5 cups)jam sugar

1 tsp butter, if required

Method

1. Hull the strawberries, leaving them whole using a drinking straw as shown in the tips above.

2. Mix all the ingredients in a large pan. Stir thoroughly and leave to macerate for a couple of hours or overnight, until the juices have dissolved most of the sugar.

3. Heat gently, stirring frequently, until the sugar is all dissolved.

4. Increase the heat bringing the mixture to a steady boil.

5. Boil rapidly for six minutes or until a setting point is reached, stirring only occasionally to prevent burning.

6. Turn off the heat, leave the compote to cool for five minutes and then skim off the scum with a slotted spoon. If some scum persists stir in a little butter, which should help disperse the remaining scum.

7. Wait another 10 minutes or so, stir, ladle the jam into sterilised jars and cover. Use within 12 months.

If you want to test for a setting point, place three saucers in a freezer before you start heating. When you think you have reached a setting point, turn off the heat and place a teaspoon of the jam on one of the saucers. Wait one minute and then press the surface with your finger. For a firm set, when the setting point is reached the surface should wrinkle. If it doesn't, boil the compote for another minute and repeat the test again, always remembering to turn off the heat whilst testing.

Sterilising jars

Put the clean jars and their lids into a preheated oven at 140ºC (275ºF, gas 1, fan 130ºC) for 10 minutes to sterilise them.

Recipe published courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.

recipethelocalrecipefoodswedish food

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish recipe: How to make gooseberry and elderflower compote

This Swedish Princess Cake will give you a taste of royalty

Three kind of bizarre but totally Swedish recipes

Swedish recipe: How to make warm goats' cheese salad with cranberries

RECIPE: Pickled mackerel and beetroot salad

How to make a delicious strawberry cake with elderflower cream

Five odd Swedish things to taste at Midsummer

How to make Swedish elderflower ice cream
Advertisement

More news

Social Democrats evoke Obama election poster in campaign to back defence minister

Sweden's economic growth is 'crazy strong': analysts

How two rejected asylum seekers spent a month living at a Stockholm airport
Advertisement

Ten reasons why Stockholm Pride is simply awesome

Analysis: Was Prime Minister Löfven's cabinet reshuffle a smart move?

Woman in Sweden calls out mountain rescue helicopter because she was tired

Police in Örebro investigate attempted rape of nine-year-old girl
Advertisement
3,805 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers
  2. Ten reasons why Stockholm Pride is simply awesome
  3. Swedish PM announces government reshuffle in response to no-confidence motion
  4. The Swedish no-confidence motion explained: who's involved and what it means
  5. Rare white elk photographed in Swedish back garden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/07
Sweden's economic growth is 'crazy strong': analys
28/07
Moving to Sweden.
28/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
28/07
English pre schools in Lund
27/07
Lets have a bit of happiness
27/07
Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/07
room to rent in Borlange
26/07
New bed for sale
24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
24/07
Violin lessons in English/Estonian - looking for students
24/07
Apartment in Bergshamra, Solna
24/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 8000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
View all notices
Advertisement