Woman in Sweden calls out mountain rescue helicopter because she was tired

File photo of a Swedish air ambulance. Photo: Bertil Ericson/TT

An air ambulance and rescue personnel called out to help a mountain climber in Sweden discovered when they arrived at the scene that the only thing the woman was suffering from was tiredness.

The alarm was raised by the woman and her husband from an area near a hill cottage in Jokkmokk. According to information given to the police she had problems walking and was unable to get down from the mountain.

An air ambulance and mountain rescue workers were sent to the scene, but when they arrived they discovered that she was simply tired and looking for a ride down.

As tiredness is not considered a serious threat to life by the mountain rescue service, the couple were then offered the choice of trying to get down from the mountain themselves, or to pay for the helicopter journey.

It isn’t the first time something similar has happened, according to local police.

“Mountain rescue should be for when there is a danger to life or health. That’s when you should help people down, but if you have food and a roof over your head maybe it’s better to wait a bit until you’re feeling a bit stronger later,” police press officer Marie Andersson told local newspaper Norrbottens-Kuriren.

According to radio station P4 Norrbotten, the couple ultimately opted to pay the 30,000 kronor ($3,655) fee for the helicopter ride down.