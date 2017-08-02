Advertisement

Don't let Swedish neo-Nazi group get a foothold in Norway, Norwegian PM warns

The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 August 2017
16:00 CEST+02:00
nordic resistance movementneo-nazis

Share this article

Don't let Swedish neo-Nazi group get a foothold in Norway, Norwegian PM warns
Members of the Nordic Resistance Movement pictured at Sweden's Almedalen politics meet-up. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 August 2017
16:00 CEST+02:00
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has warned that the nation must resist the efforts of a Swedish neo-Nazi group to establish itself in Norway.

Her remarks came after the Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM), which has its strongest base in Sweden, held a demonstration in Kristiansand, southern Norway.

"We must ensure that the organization, which primarily comes from a Swedish background, does not get a foothold in Norway and that they do not recruit Norwegian youth," the PM told Norwegian television station TV2.

Up to 70 right-wing extremists marched through the city on Saturday without seeking the proper permits from local officials. Police were criticised for failing to act, but have defended their response and said they handled the demonstration properly.

Following the demonstration, 18 Swedish members of the group were stopped at the border and expelled from Norway by the country's Eastern Police District. Extremists from Finland were also part of the group that marched.

The NRM members were outnumbered by roughly 300 Norwegians who turned out for a counter-protest. In July the neo-Nazi group caused disturbances at Sweden's annual Almedalen political meet-up, shouting slogans during speeches by two MPs, leading to one person being arrested after he became violent towards police.

READ ALSO: Neo-Nazis call Swedish politicians 'treasonists' at Almedalen forum

Green Party MP and education minister Gustav Fridolin said he was "proud to be someone Nazis consider an enemy" after his speech was disrupted.

Earlier that month meanwhile the group lost a trademark battle with German deep-freeze firm Nordfrost, which claims to be the "number six in the world in the deep-freeze sector". As a result of the ruling by Sweden's Patent and Registration Office, the NRM can no longer use the "Nordfront" name on marketing materials, including leaflets.

READ ALSO: Swedish neo-Nazis lose trademark battle with German deep-freeze firm

READ ALSO: NRM flyers and propaganda spreading behind Sweden's surge in neo-Nazi activity during 2016

nordic resistance movementneo-nazis

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish neo-Nazis hand out flyers, causing fight to break out

Diversity protesters march against neo-Nazis at Swedish politics week

Swedish neo-Nazis lose trademark battle with German deep-freeze firm

Host of Swedish politics week asks police to stop neo-Nazis from attending

Swedish refugee centre evacuated before neo-Nazi march

2016 saw a surge in neo-Nazi activity in Sweden: here's why

Don't give neo-Nazis space at annual politics week, Swedish parties urge

Neo-Nazis to attend iconic Swedish political festival
Advertisement

More news

The Stockholm Holocaust memorial – A restoration of human dignity and a warning against inhumanity

Sweden's Armed Forces show support for pride with rainbow laces

Police analysis facility destroyed in suspected Gothenburg arson attack
Advertisement

How herding endangered goats helps young Afghan asylum seekers in Sweden

Video: Avicii teases new album through mysterious 'magic' music boxes

Doctors warn of penis enlargement health risks after man dies in Swedish surgery

Murder suspect arrested after intense manhunt in central Sweden
Advertisement
3,722 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish street gang expanding into Sweden: police
  2. The Swedish model is a 'true source of inspiration': Macron
  3. Meet the mayor who wants to turn Stockholm into the world's smartest city
  4. Sweden submits official bid to take EU agency from London after Brexit
  5. Star developer to leave Sweden for Berlin after growing tired of deportation fight
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/08
Regaining Swedish Citizenship
03/08
Moving to Sweden.
03/08
Where can a 15-year old make friends
03/08
PUT criteria for non EU citizen
03/08
Job as contractor
03/08
Family issues in Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
27/07
room to rent in Borlange
26/07
New bed for sale
24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
View all notices
Advertisement