Advertisement

Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
7 August 2017
17:38 CEST+02:00
barcelonaturkeyhamza yalcinspain

Share this article

Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain
File photo of Barcelona airport. Photo: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
7 August 2017
17:38 CEST+02:00
Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin, 59, was arrested while holidaying in Spain, after Turkey accused him of plotting terror acts against the country, according to reports.

Yalcin is said to have been stopped in a passport control on Thursday when leaving Barcelona to travel to London. He was arrested in response to an Interpol warrant issued by Turkey, said his partner.

"Spanish courts have told him that Turkey is accusing him of having organized terrorist acts at the newspaper Odak Dergisi in Turkey in 2010," his partner told Swedish newswire TT.

Yalcin, who lives in south-western Sweden and is a dual citizen of Sweden and Turkey, has worked as teacher and editor-in-chief of socialist magazine Odak Dergisi, and has been involved in Amnesty and Författarförbundet, a Swedish organization for authors.

"There is a serious risk that he will be extradited to Turkey," a newly-launched group backing Yalcin wrote in an e-mail sent to The Local and other Swedish media. "It is of utmost importance that Swedish authorities move quickly to ensure Hamza Yalcin's legal protection."

Yalcin is the second Swedish national to be arrested on Turkey's orders in less than a month.

Sweden's foreign minister criticized Turkey last month after IT consultant Ali Gharavi was jailed in the country along with several human rights activists for allegedly aiding a terror group. The Swedish government said at the time that he is understood to have been there to attend a seminar about freedom of the internet.

The Swedish branch of writers' assocation PEN International also called on Sweden to act.

"It is obvious that Turkey and President Erdogan show a complete lack of respect for the EU's citizens. Sweden must of course do everything to ensure the release of these two and it is urgent. Sweden has to act now and make the EU react," PEN Sweden's chairwoman Elisabeth Åsbrink told TT.

Sweden's foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that a Swedish national was being held.

"Our embassy is monitoring this case," a foreign ministry spokesman told TT.

barcelonaturkeyhamza yalcinspain

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Turkish government accused of trying to silence critics with arrest of Swedish writer

Turkey re-arrests activists in Amnesty case involving German, Swedish citizens: group

Swede dies in earthquake in Greece and Turkey

Sweden slams Turkey for jailing activist

Swedish MPs file genocide complaint against Turkey's Erdogan

'Don't move to Sweden just looking for a job, move for the whole experience'

Why a Swedish gift to Barcelona is still causing a fuss 90 years later

Tired of cheating in sport? This Swedish football club bans its own players for diving
Advertisement

More news

'Are you Superman?': Swede cheats death and survives 16,000-volt shock

Opinion: Why I walk as a proud parent in the Stockholm Pride parade

Drone halts air traffic at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport
Advertisement

Sweden's hospital bed shortage exposed in shocking stats

In pictures: Tens of thousands join Pride Parades in Stockholm and Malmö

Swedish amusement park criticized for sign describing Sami as 'primitive'

One in three Swedes has farted and blamed it on the pet, survey finds. But wait, there's more...
Advertisement
3,640 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Stockholm’s Pride parade briefly halted by right-wing extremists
  2. Toxic eggs found in Germany, Netherlands also reached Sweden
  3. Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan
  4. Two shot during Malmö store robbery
  5. Former Sweden minister departs job over party controversy
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/08
Taking leave of absence
07/08
Ikea's Fart Survey Reveals Some
07/08
Extending Schengen Visa for American HELP
07/08
Moving to Sweden
07/08
Debt advice / assistance
07/08
Family issues in Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
27/07
room to rent in Borlange
26/07
New bed for sale
View all notices
Advertisement